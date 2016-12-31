Boys basketball: Ponies hold off Buffalo for first win

Senior guard Lucas Braun slices through the lane on a drive to the basket during Stillwater’s 66-49 nonconference boys’ basketball victory over Buffalo on Thursday, Dec. 22 at Stillwater Area High School. (Gazette staff photo by Stuart Groskreutz)

OAK PARK HEIGHTS — A Grinch-like effort defensively in the first half helped carry the Stillwater boys’ basketball team to its first victory of the season.

The Ponies limited Buffalo to just 13 points before halftime on the way to a 66-49 nonconference triumph on Thursday, Dec. 22 at Stillwater Area High School.

“It’s always a good feeling to go into the holidays with family and friends with a win,” Ponies coach Brady Hannigan said. “It lifts everybody’s spirits and keeps everybody positive. It was great for the guys. They’ve been buying in this whole time and it’s good for them to experience a win through the process we’ve been trying to do. It’s been tough the first few games, but good for them to reap the benefits of it. They deserve it.” Stillwater’s Garrett Corcoran launches a 3-pointer in the second half of a 66-49 nonconference boys’ basketball victory over Buffalo on Dec. 22 at SAHS. (Gazette staff photo by Stuart Groskreutz)

Stillwater (0-1 SEC, 1-5) used a balanced scoring attack, led by junior guard Manny Jingco’s 16 points. Josh Lorenson totaled 12 points while senior guard Lucas Braun added 10 points.

“I thought Braun played one of his better games,” Hannigan said. “I think a lot of our offense stemmed from the defensive end. We only gave up 13 points in the first half, so that’s a tip of the cap to the boys. Some of (Buffalo’s) shots weren’t falling, but a lot of it had to do with us contesting shots and getting rebounds and a lot of that turned into offense for us.”

The Ponies led 32-13 at halftime, but the Bison climbed back in the second half, pulling to within seven points. Jingco had a key 3-pointer with about 12 minutes remaining and Lorenson added another later in the half to help temper Buffalo’s momentum.

“We knew we were going to get a surge from them and they weren’t going to come out and only score 13 points in the second half, Hannigan said. “We said when they make that surge, how are we going to respond. When they cut it to seven, we made sure we were taking care of the basketball and playing solid defense. There were a couple instances in the second half we struggled and were letting them back in, but we attacked the glass early and that really helped us.

“When we gave them opportunities to get out and run it was off our turnovers. The biggest enemy of our defense tonight was our turnovers. When we started taking care of the ball we settled in a little bit.”

The Ponies also outscored Buffalo 14-4 at the free throw line.

Lorenson led Stillwater with five rebounds.

“We attacked rebounds better,” Hannigan said. “We didn’t wait for the ball to come to us.”

Buffalo 13 36 — 49

Stillwater 32 34 — 66

Buffalo (pts): Brytan Matzke 5, Tyler Johnson 5, Dylan Rohlin 17, Brandon Maatz 9, Noah Evans 9 and Derek Nauman 4.

Stillwater: Lucas Braun 10, Cooper Yeary 9, Josh Lorenson 12, Chris Cole 2, Fisher Jakupciak 5, Nate Shikenjanski 6, Manny Jingco 16, Garrett Corcoran 3 and Evan Parker 3.

3-pointers: Buf (3): Rohlin, Maatz and Johnson; St (8): Braun, Yeary 3, Lorenson 2, Corcoran and Parker.

Free throws: Buf, 4-8; St, 14-18.

Fouls: Buf, 21; St, 12.

Fouled out: Buf, Matzke and Rohlin.