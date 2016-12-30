Stanley W. Scheel

Age 91 of Stillwater passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on December 27, 2016 at Lakeview Hospital.

Stan served his country during WWII in the United States Coast Guard. His passions in life were his family and playing the accordion. Stan was a 4th degree Knights of Columbus.

Survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Mitzi; children, Pauline (Gary) Bergler, Tom (Kim), Brian (Jill), and Todd (Jeanie); 11 grandchildren, Mike, Stacy, Jessica, Kristen, Dan, Jenny, Adam, Ben, Becca, Abby and Joey; and 6 ½ great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his parents; 2 brothers; and 2 sisters.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 423 S. 5th St., Stillwater, MN 55082. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, January 2, 2017 at Simonet Funeral Home, 6429 Osgood Ave. N., Stillwater, MN as well as one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Interment will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery, Bayport, MN.

