Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE)

STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF WASHINGTON
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No.: 82-PR-16-5406
Estate of Shiferaw Woldehiwot Mekonnen,
Decedent
Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Helen S. Mekonnen, whose address is 19496 Evening Star Way, Farmington, MN 55024 as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: December 23, 2016
/s/ Pamela Kreier
Registrar
Annette Fritz
Court Administrator
Attorney for Personal Representative
Richard D. Bunin and Julia N. Estrem
Richard D. Bunin Law Offices
Metropoint Tower, Suite 1670
600 Highway 169
St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Attorney License No: 12956; 397452
Telephone: (952) 544-2345
FAX: (952) 593-2508
Email: [email protected];
Published in the
Stillwater Gazette
December 30, 2016 January 6, 2017
637542