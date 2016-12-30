Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT

OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND
NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE)
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF WASHINGTON
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 82-PR-16-5379
Estate of
Mark J. Williams
Decedent
Notice is given that an Application for Informal Appointment of Personal Representative has been filed with the Registrar. No Will has been presented for probate. The Application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Kathryn L. Williams whose address is 379 Valley Commons, Hudson, WI 54016 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as Personal Representative or may object to the appointment of the Personal Representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minn. Stat. 5243-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the Personal Representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after thirty days from the date of issuance of Letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: 12/22/16
Annette Fritz
Court Administrator
By /s/ Pamela Kreler
Registrar
Attorneys for Applicant
Shannon Hooley Enright (A.R.N. 0185905)
ECKBERG LAMMERS, PC.
1809 Northwestern Avenue
Stillwater, MN 55082
Telephone: (651) 4392878
Fax: (651) 439-2923
Email: [email protected]
Published in the
Stillwater Gazette
December 30, 2016, January 6, 2017
637056