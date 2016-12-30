Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT

OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND

NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE)

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF WASHINGTON

DISTRICT COURT

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 82-PR-16-5379

Estate of

Mark J. Williams

Decedent

Notice is given that an Application for Informal Appointment of Personal Representative has been filed with the Registrar. No Will has been presented for probate. The Application has been granted.

Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Kathryn L. Williams whose address is 379 Valley Commons, Hudson, WI 54016 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as Personal Representative or may object to the appointment of the Personal Representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minn. Stat. 5243-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the Personal Representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after thirty days from the date of issuance of Letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.

Any objections to the appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: 12/22/16

Annette Fritz

Court Administrator

By /s/ Pamela Kreler

Registrar

Attorneys for Applicant

Shannon Hooley Enright (A.R.N. 0185905)

ECKBERG LAMMERS, PC.

1809 Northwestern Avenue

Stillwater, MN 55082

Telephone: (651) 4392878

Fax: (651) 439-2923

Email: [email protected]

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

December 30, 2016, January 6, 2017

637056