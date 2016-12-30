Ordinances – CITY OF LAKE ST. CROIX BEACH

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MINNESOTA

ORDINANCE NO. 2016-1

AN ORDINANCE REPEALING SECTION 506 OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF LAKE ST. CROIX

Councilmember Reiter moved the following:

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the City Council of the City of Lake St. Croix Beach, that:

Chapter 506 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Lake St. Croix Beach relative to the individual sewage treatment system code is repealed in its entirety.

The Motion for the adoption of the foregoing Resolution was duly seconded by Councilmember Brown. The following vote was taken:

Councilmember Unker-Aye

Councilmember Reiter-Aye

Councilmember Brown-Aye

Councilmember Kopp-Aye

Mayor McCarthy-Aye

WHEREUPON, said Resolution was declared duly passed and adopted.

I certify that the City of Lake St. Croix Beach adopted the above Resolution on this 19th day of December, 2016.

/s/ Thomas McCarthy, Mayor

/s/ Susan Schuler

Zoning Administrator

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

December 30, 2016

636589