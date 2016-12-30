Ordinances – CITY OF LAKE ST. CROIX BEACH

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MINNESOTA
ORDINANCE NO. 2016-1
AN ORDINANCE REPEALING SECTION 506 OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF LAKE ST. CROIX
Councilmember Reiter moved the following:
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the City Council of the City of Lake St. Croix Beach, that:
Chapter 506 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Lake St. Croix Beach relative to the individual sewage treatment system code is repealed in its entirety.
The Motion for the adoption of the foregoing Resolution was duly seconded by Councilmember Brown. The following vote was taken:
Councilmember Unker-Aye
Councilmember Reiter-Aye
Councilmember Brown-Aye
Councilmember Kopp-Aye
Mayor McCarthy-Aye
WHEREUPON, said Resolution was declared duly passed and adopted.
I certify that the City of Lake St. Croix Beach adopted the above Resolution on this 19th day of December, 2016.
/s/ Thomas McCarthy, Mayor
/s/ Susan Schuler
Zoning Administrator
Published in the
Stillwater Gazette
December 30, 2016
636589