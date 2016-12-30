Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF STILLWATER

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission of the City of Stillwater, Minnesota, will meet on Wednesday, January 11th, 2017, at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Stillwater City Hall, 216 North Fourth Street, to consider a request by Sterling Black, property owner, for the consideration of a Variance to the required length of a cul-de-sac for the property located at 1902 William Street N in the RB district. PID 21.030.20.23.0006. Complete property and legal description available upon request. CPCCase No. 2016-49.

All persons wishing to be heard with reference to this request will be heard at this meeting.

Bill Turnblad

Community Development Director

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

December 30, 2016

638036