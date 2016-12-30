Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF ASSESSMENT LIEN FORECLOSURE SALE

Date: December 21, 2016

YOU ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

1. Default has occurred in the terms and conditions of the Amended and Restated Declaration for Century Commons Homeowners Association (hereinafter the Association) which was recorded as Document No. 4019740 on March 27, 2015, in the Office of the County Recorder of Washington County, Minnesota, as amended and supplemented, and also, pursuant to Minn. Stat. 515B.3-116, covering the following property:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION: Lot 33, Block 3, Minnesotas Eastwoode 3rd Addition, Washington County, Minnesota

STREET ADDRESS:

3709 Gershwin Lane North, Oakdale, Minnesota 55128

TAX PARCEL ID NO.: 18-029-21-22-0106

2. Pursuant to said Declaration, there is claimed to be due and owing as of December 21, 2016, from Paul R. Tobritzhofer, title holder, to the Association, a Minnesota non-profit corporation, the amount of $12,144.36 for unpaid association assessments, late fees, attorneys fees and costs, plus any other such amounts that will accrue after December 21, 2016, including additional assessments and reasonable attorneys fees and costs of collection and foreclosure which will be added to the amount claimed due and owing at the time of the sale herein.

3. No action is now pending at law or otherwise to recover said debt or any part thereof.

4. That all preforeclosure requirements have been met.

5. The owner has not been released from the owners financial obligation to pay said amount.

6. The Declaration, referenced above, and Minn. Stat. 515B.3-115 and 515B.3-116 provide for a continuing lien against the property. A Notice of Lien evidencing the amount due was recorded on December 14, 2016 as Document No. 4095424 in the Washington County Recorders Office.

7. Pursuant to the power of sale contained in the same Declaration and granted by the owner in taking title to the premises subject to said Declaration and pursuant to Minn. Stat. 515B.3-115 and 515B.3-116, said Lien will be foreclosed by the sale of said property by the Sheriff of Washington County, at Washington County Sheriffs Office, Law Enforcement Center, 15015 62nd Street North, Stillwater, Minnesota 55082 on the 1st day of March, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. at public auction to the highest bidder, to pay the amount then due for said assessments, together with the costs of foreclosure, including attorneys fees as allowed by law.

8. The time allowed by law for redemption by the unit owner, the unit owners personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months from the date of sale.

9. The date and time to vacate the property is 11:59 p.m. on September 1, 2017, if the account is not reinstated or the owner does not redeem from the foreclosure sale.

REDEMPTION NOTICE

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Attorneys for Century Commons Homeowners Association

Chestnut Cambronne PA

By: /s/ Nathan J. Knoernschild, Esq. (#387842)

17 Washington Avenue North, Suite 300

Minneapolis, MN 55401-2048

(612)339-7300 (Century Commons/Tobritzhofer)

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

December 30, 2016, January 6, 13, 20, 27, February 3, 2017

