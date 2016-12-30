City – CITY OF STILLWATER

NOTICE OF BOARD OF WATER COMMISSIONERS
2017 MEETING DATES
NOTICE IS HERBY GIVEN that the 2017 regular meetings of the Stillwater Board of Water Commissioners will be held as follows:
January 12
February 16
March 9
April 13
May 11
June 8
July 13
August 10
September 14
October 14
November 9
December 14
All meetings will begin at 8:30 am, at 204 Third Street N., Stillwater, MN 55082. Do not hesitate to contact Robert Benson, Board Manager (651) 439-6231 if you have questions or need further information.
Date: December 28, 2016
Signed: /s/ Robert Benson
Board Manager
Published in the
Stillwater Gazette
December 30, 2016
638066