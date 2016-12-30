Public Notices

City – CITY OF STILLWATER

NOTICE OF BOARD OF WATER COMMISSIONERS

2017 MEETING DATES

NOTICE IS HERBY GIVEN that the 2017 regular meetings of the Stillwater Board of Water Commissioners will be held as follows:

January 12

February 16

March 9

April 13

May 11

June 8

July 13

August 10

September 14

October 14

November 9

December 14

All meetings will begin at 8:30 am, at 204 Third Street N., Stillwater, MN 55082. Do not hesitate to contact Robert Benson, Board Manager (651) 439-6231 if you have questions or need further information.

Date: December 28, 2016

Signed: /s/ Robert Benson

Board Manager

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

December 30, 2016

638066

Comments Closed