Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – PUBLIC NOTICE

Pursuant to Minnesota Statute 193.36, the Adjutant General of Minnesota is offering the Armory located at 107 East Chestnut Street, Stillwater, Washington County, Minnesota for sale to the public as is through sealed bids to be opened at 2:00 pm on January 24, 2017, at Camp Ripley, Minnesota. The appraised value for the property is $1,200,000.00. The property is zone Central Business District and is a nationally listed historic property.

Interested parties may schedule an inspection of the property by contacting Mr. Michael Yahr at 651.308.4336.

Sealed responses for purchase of the Armory will be received by the Department of Military Affairs, Facilities Management Office, Camp Ripley, Building 2-1, 15000 Highway 115, Little Falls, MN 56345-4173.

DELIVERY OF RESPONSES

A. Each response and all papers bound and attached to it, together with solicitation security consisting of a money order in an amount not less than $100.00 (refundable in the event that the bid is not accepted) shall be placed in an envelope and securely sealed therein. The envelope should be marked to indicate the following:

1. The name and address of the Responder

2. Marked Stillwater Armory Purchase

3. The solicitation opening date and time

B. The envelope shall be addressed to the Department of Military Affairs, Facilities Management Office, Camp Ripley, Building 2-1, 15000 Highway 115, Little Falls, MN 56345-4173, herein after referred to as the Contracting Agency, and responses must be received by the Contracting Agency and time stamped before the time set for the opening of the responses. In accordance with Minn. Stat. 13.591, subd. 3. LATE RESPONSES WILL NOT BE CONSIDERED.

C. Responses arriving by mail or otherwise after the time designated for the opening of the responses will not be considered and will be returned unopened. Responses faxed to the Contracting Agency, oral responses, E-mail responses, and telephone responses will not be accepted.

D. No oral, e-mail, or facsimile modifications will be accepted.

RESPONSE OPENING

Responses will be publicly opened and read aloud. Responders and other interested persons may be present.

This solicitation does not obligate the State to sell or complete the sale of the property, and the State reserves the right to cancel the solicitation if it is considered to be in its best interest. All costs incurred in responding to this solicitation will be borne by the responder.

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

December 30, January 6, 13, 2017

637574