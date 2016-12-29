Wrestling: Stillwater improves to 5-0 after triangular

RIVER FALLS, Wis. — After having its previous two events cancelled, the Stillwater wrestling team was champing at the bit when it hit the mat for a last-minute triangular at River Falls High School. The Ponies defeated the host Wildcats 57-21 and followed with a 64-12 triumph over St. Croix Central to remain unbeaten on the season at 5-0.

A scheduling issue led to the cancellation of Stillwater’s dual meet with Spring Lake Park that was originally scheduled for Dec. 15 and the Northfield Invitational on Saturday was cancelled because of concerns over snow and bitterly cold weather.

“Our kids were sick of wrestling each other in practice and stuff,” Ponies coach Rich Keller said. “There was kind of a flurry of phone calls and emails to arrange a couple matches in River Falls.”

Stillwater made quick work of the Wildcats in the opener, a dual which saw 12 of 14 matches decided by pins.

“We had a couple kids who said they had tests coming up, so we just said let’s pin everybody and get out of there,” quipped Keller, who knows it’s easier said than done. “Winning is contagious and obviously you get a bunch of kids who are winning a lot right now. Most of them are feeling pretty good about themselves and how things are going. The staff is happy and I think we’re going to Bi-State with some confidence.”

The Ponies will compete at the prestigious Bi-State Classic on Dec. 29-30 at UW-La Crosse, a field that will include more than 60 teams.

Javon Taschuk (106 pounds), Reid Ballantyne (113), Trey Kruse (126), Jeffrey Robinson (132), Peter Hagel (145), Will Harter (152), Josh Piechowski (160), James Huntley (195) and Connor Weiss (220) each recorded pins for Stillwater against the Wildcats.

Stillwater also reeled off 10 straight victories in a comfortable victory over St. Croix Central.

Ballantyne, Kruse, Jared Christian, Harter, Piechowski, Jackson Dunleap and Weiss each won by fall against the Panthers.

Stillwater 57, River Falls 21

106 — Javon Taschuk (St) pinned Bennet Cernohous, 1:17; 113 — Reid Ballantyne (St) pinned Spencer Cernohous, 1:02; 120 — Michael Rebozo (RF) pinned Quinn Schafer, 5:09; 126 — Trey Kruse (St) pinned Logan Schretenthaler, 2:13; 132 — Jeffrey Robinson (St) pinned Leonard Robinson, 3:37; 138 — Nathan Fuller (RF) pinned Jared Christian, 3:20; 145 — Peter Hagel (St) pinned Luke Killian, 3:26; 152 — Will Harter (St) pinned Joshua Kinneman, :32; 160 — Josh Piechowski (St) pinned Jack Hines, 3:27; 170 — Kevin Thole (St) dec. Tyler Johnson, 5-2; 182 — Chance Kamrowski (RF) pinned Jackson Dunleap, 3:02; 195 — James Huntley (St) pinned Zac Ottarson, 2:42; 220 — Connor Weiss (St) pinned Garnett Ripley, 3:49; 285 — Mitchell Williamson (RF) dec. Collin McCarthy, 5-1.

Stillwater 64, St. Croix Central 12

106 — Corstian Riesselman (St) won by forfeit; 113 — Reid Ballantyne (St) pinned Dylan Childs, :27; 120 — Quinn Schafer (St) dec. Linus Krummenacher, 11-6; 126 — Trey Kruse (St) pinned Jacob Nyhagen, 1:43; 132 — Porter Estenson (St) major dec. Braeden Bloom, 9-1; 138 — Jared Christian (St) pinned Tyler Berg, 1:40; 145 — Peter Hagel (St) major dec. George Vondriska, 15-1; 152 — Will Harter (St) pinned Jimmy Branvold, 2:32; 160 — Josh Piechowski (St) pinned Conner Burton, 3:22; 170 — Jackson Dunleap (St) pinned Derek Rock, 3:41; 182 — Ryan Larson (SCC) won by forfeit; 195 — James Huntley (St) tech fall Jake Zimdahl, 19-4; 220 — Connor Weiss (St) pinned Cole Gostovich, 1:23; 285 — Hunter Schmidt (SCC) pinned Collin McCarthy, 3:22.