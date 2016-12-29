Loving husband, father, and grandfather

Ronald Andrew Anderson, age 77, of Stillwater, Minnesota, passed away December 27, 2016 surrounded by his loving family at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota.Ron was a very active member of the St. Mary’s Catholic Chuch and the St. Mary’s breakfast club. He was a lifetime member of the Catholic of Foresters, VFW, Eagles, UCT and the Elks. Ron also served in the National Guard, and worked at the Water Department for 34 years.Ron and his wife, Sandra, traveled around the world for many years and enjoyed every moment of it. Ron, along with Sandra, enjoyed all grandkids sporting, dance and music events. He followed all of them and did not miss any. He was the biggest fan for every team. He helped his son-in-law (Jack O’Connell) build a log cabin and made sure everybody knew about it. Ron and Sandra enjoyed weekly visits with their great-grandchildren, he was known to them as “Bumpa” (or the M&M man). Most of Stillwater knew Ron and if they didn’t, he made sure they did. Ron was never afraid to stand up for his beliefs and would make sure that everybody knew them.Ron’s typical day consisted of his Bruegger’s bagel buddies, debating anything and everything. Then stopping next-door at Cost Cutters to check on his daughter, Tami, and check up on the daily gossip. Then over to Joseph’s for lunch with his lifetime buddies in their corner booth. Ron was the town scoop, it started out with the telegram then the telephone and then the tele-Ron. His vibrant personality made Ron who he was. He will be sadly missed.Ron was preceded in death by his parents, George and Joyce (Splittosser) Anderson.He is survived by his beloved wife, Sandra (Breault) Anderson; children, Tami (Jack) O’Connell, Scott (Emily) Anderson, Todd (Jenette) Anderson; grandchildren, Crystal (Josh) Grimm, Cadi Keefer, Samantha (Drew Moldenhauer) Anderson, Carson Anderson, Connor Anderson, Cassandra Anderson, Dalton Anderson; great-grandchildren, Carter Grimm, Charlie Grimm, Cecilia Keefer; and sister, Jane (Gary) Baggott.Visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Sunday January 1, 2017 at the Simonet Funeral Home in Stillwater, MN. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday January 2, 2017 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Stillwater, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the family.www.cullencreafuneralhome.com