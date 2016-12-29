Oak Park Heights budget decreases slightly, has minimal tax impact

Oak Park Heights joins Bayport in the unusual position of lowering its overall budget for next year after no residents spoke at the Truth in Taxation hearing last week. The property tax levy will increase less than a tenth of a percent, causing minimal impact on property taxpayers compared to 2016.

The city council unanimously approved a 2017 budget of about $5.64 million Dec. 13. The final budget, which identical to the preliminary budget approved in September, is $8,914 less than the 2016 budget, a 0.16 percent decrease.

The largest factor responsible for the decrease was reduced personnel costs, according to finance director Betty Caruso. Those costs went down primarily because the city replaced outgoing personnel near the top of their pay scales with new hires who start lower on the scale.

This year the city also reduced its snow removal budget by $50,000 ($252,000 to $202,000) and essentially put that money toward mill and overlay projects for roads instead. Because the city has built a reserve fund using leftover money from plowing budgets in previous years, it has funds to fall back on if snow removal goes over budget next year.

Caruso says most homeowners can expect minimal impact on their property taxes.

The property tax levy was set at about $5.19 million and is $2,068 more than the 2016 levy, a 0.04 percent increase.

Overall property values in the city went up 2 percent over last year’s values, Caruso said, but residential property values went up 2.8 percent overall, while other types of properties stayed even overall. That means residential properties will pay a slightly larger share of the overall property taxes in 2017 than in 2016. Individual property taxes will vary depending on how much a home’s value changed.

Here’s what that means for the median-value home in the city. For the purpose of taxes payable in 2016, the median-value home in the city was worth $205,500 and paid $1,078.05 in city property taxes. For taxes payable in 2017, the median-value home is valued at $211,200 and owes $1,086.24, an increase of $8.19. Caruso said 46 cents of that increase is due to the city’s increased levy, and the rest is due to the home’s increased value.

“I’m proud of all the department heads,” Mayor Mary McComber said of the budget and levy. “They did a really good job holding the line and saving.”

