Kenneth “Kenny” Lyle Erickson

Kenny, age 80, of Stillwater, MN, passed away December 28, 2016 with his loving wife by his side.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Helen; brothers, Darrell and Richard; and step-daughter, Sabine Bugs.

Ken is survived by his beloved wife Ute of 32 years; son, Mark Erickson; step-son, Michael Bugs; grandchildren, Justin (Kyle), Joe Erickson, and many wonderful friends.

Ken was a graduate of Morgan Park High School class of 1955 and the University of Indiana Business Graduate School of Banking.

A memorial service Saturday, January 7th, 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 115 4th St. N, Stillwater, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Private interment at Fairview Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Lakeview Hospice, Mano Amiga, or Trinity Lutheran Church.