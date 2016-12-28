SCPA: Second-half surge lifts Lions over Packers

The St. Croix Preparatory Academy girls’ basketball team bounced back from its first loss of the season to defeat South St. Paul 41-33 in a nonconference game on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

The Lions (5-1) trailed by a point at the break, but outscored the Packers 25-16 after halftime. Meg Schulte scored 12 points to lead SCPA (5-1) while Rylie Davis chipped in with 11 points.

Annie Counihan led South St. Paul (2-5) with a game-high 14 points.

Lions fall to Harding

Matt Kaul and Jayton Metcalf combined for 39 points, but the SCPA boys were outscored 40-32 in the second half of a 66-58 nonconference loss at St. Paul Harding on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Jovan Christian paced the Knights (3-2) with 22 points.

The Lions (2-2) were scheduled to host Legacy Christian Academy in their Minnesota Christian Athletic Association opener on Dec. 16, but that game was postponed until Jan. 12 because of cold temperatures.