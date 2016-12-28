Johanne A. Anderson

Loving Wife, Mother Grandmother, Great-grandmother

Johanne Anderson, age 81, of Stillwater, Johanne became a Christmas Angel in the presence of her family. Preceded in death by parents, Hamilton and Effie; daughter, Judy J. Anderson; siblings, Hamilton “Skip” Bird, Roberta “Freddie” Mordick. Survived by loving husband of 65 years, Wendell; children, Doug (Teri), Doris (Joe) Souter, Debbie (Ron) Jansen, Kim (Ron) Mork, Dean (Ruth), Craig “Legs”, Larry (Susie); 17 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren and one on the way; many extended family members. Johanne was well known to the customers of Duebers and Food & Fuel, where she was a clerk for 31 years. She loved her family and friends, and she loved feeding them and attending all of their games and events. Memorial Service will be 4:30 p.m. Friday at Bradshaw Celebration of Life Center, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd, Stillwater, with visitation beginning at 2:30. Memorials to the family preferred.