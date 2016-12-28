Bayport leases old fire hall to DOC for 6 months

Bayport’s old fire hall will serve as a storage garage for the Minnesota Department of Corrections for at least the next six months, while the city continues exploring other possible uses for the building.

Located next to city hall at 294 N. Third St., the 6,630-square-foot building has been mostly vacant since the fire department moved into the new station at the corner of Stagecoach Trail North and Fifth Avenue North in March.

Under the terms of the six-month lease approved unanimously by the city council Dec. 19, the Department of Corrections will pay $3,500 per month, or $21,000 from Jan. 1 through June 30.

The space will serve as overnight housing for two Greyhound-style buses and two or three smaller vans used to transport offenders, according to City Administrator Logan Martin. The lease specifies the space can be used only for “parking of buses and personnel vehicles, office, and related activities.”

The vehicles would be picked up early in the morning and dropped off later for overnight storage.

“No offenders would ever be hanging around city hall or thereabouts,” Martin said.

Costs to the city for maintaining the space include a $79-per-month fee for cleaning. That would double if the space needs cleaning twice a month.

“The rest is simply revenue generated for the city,” Martin said.

The council has been exploring possible uses for the old station since fall of 2015. Constructed in the 1940s, the building needs significant repairs to the roof and other sections. Early in 2016, estimates placed the cost of repairs at $84,000 to $131,000.

Martin said the city doesn’t need to make repairs to the building before leasing the space to the Department of Corrections, which will use about 3,784 square feet of the building, or a little more than half the space.

Bayport will retain the farthest west bay, with a shorter roof, for city use, such as parking the police K-9 vehicle.

The short-term lease allows the city to continue exploring other potential options for the property.

“It sounds like a win-win,” Councilmember Michele Hanson said. “We get to make some money off the building, and they get to have somewhere to store their vehicles.”

The council voted unanimously to approve the lease.

