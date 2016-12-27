Whittington and Kraftson are SAHS Athletes of the Week

Maddie Whittington

Maddie Whittington — Girls basketball

A key addition to the Stillwater girls’ basketball team from a year ago, Maddie Whittington has made beeen making steady improvement for the Ponies this season.

The 6-foot-3 post player delivered 16 points and grabbbed 10 rebounds to help lift Stillwater to a 52-51 nonconference victory over Princeton on Dec. 17. Whittington also sank the winning shot at the buzzer. Whittington also pulled down 10 rebounds as the Ponies fell short to one of the Suburban East Conference’s top teams Roseville 61-54 on Dec. 16.

Shad Kraftson

Shad Kraftson — Boys Nordic skiing

Shad Kraftson is off to a sizzling start for the Stillwater boys’ Nordic ski team, which is No. 2 in the state rankings after placing second at the state meet a year ago.

The senior turned in a winning time of 26:58 in an 8-kilometer skiathlon on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at Elm Creek Park Reserve, finishing 47 seconds ahead of St. Paul Highland Park’s Gabe Pfeiffer (27:45). Kraftson and the Ponies notched their second victory of the young season by a comfortable margin. Earlier, Kraftson finished first while helping the Ponies to a triangular meet victory at LEPR.