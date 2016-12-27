Roger D. Larson, age 82, of Owatonna, died Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at Koda Living Community.

He was born February 22, 1934 in Stillwater, Minnesota the son of Lorentz and Bernice (Carlson) Larson. He attended school in Stillwater and graduated from Stillwater High School in 1952. He continued his education at Mankato State University where he captained the football team. On October 5, 1957, Roger married Marlene Mariana. The couple made their home in Luverne until 1961 when the moved to Owatonna. Roger was the industrial arts teacher at Owatonna High School until his retirement in 1993. He was the sophomore basketball coach and later the head coach. He also coached junior high and freshmen football and junior high girl’s softball.

Roger was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna and the Elks Club where he faithfully volunteered at youth camp. He also enjoyed Monday golf league, fishing trips to Outing with he friends, spending Thursday evenings at the Elks and spending time with friends up north in Nisswa. Roger was well known for helping others with their project in place of his own projects.

He is survived by sons, Judd (Anne) Larson of Syracuse, UT and Robb (Jayne) Larson of Lakeville; siblings, Dale (Rosie) Larson of Webster, WI, Keith (Karen) Larson of Faribault and Marcia Schmehl of Glendale, AZ; son-in-law, Gary Wencl of Owatonna and grandchildren, Sierra Larson, Sawyer Larson, Saxton Larson, Jacob Larson, Isabelle Larson and Joey Wencl.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lorentz and Bernice; wife, Marlene Larson and daughter, Lynn Wencl.

A special thank you to the staff at The Brooks and Koda Living Community for the care given to Roger.

Visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. Monday, December 26, 2016 at Michaelson Funeral Home and at church one hour prior to the service. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna with Reverend Amanda Weinkauf officiating. Interment will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Bayport, Minnesota.

Memorials are preferred to the Owatonna Sports Boosters or the Elks Youth Camp.

