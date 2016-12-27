Oak Park Heights gun range proposal revived

A gun range project proposed in Oak Park Heights had appeared dead, but new interest from investors may turn the concept into reality. The Oak Park Heights City Council approved the plans a second time Dec. 13 after the original approval expired. (Image courtesy of Out of the Box Architecture)

Plans to build a massive gun-range in Oak Park Heights may be revived after new investors showed interest in the project.

Last year, Baytown resident Greg Clark announced plans to create a 38-lane shooting range on Memorial Avenue North, across the highway from Stillwater Area High School. Named Range 082, the facility was approved by the city council in the fall of 2015, but the project appeared dead when Clark put the property up for sale earlier this year, citing a lack of interest from investors. The city’s approval also expired.

Now Clark says potential investors have come forward, and his team asked for the city’s approval once again. On Dec. 13 the city council unanimously approved the project a second time, speaking favorably of the idea.

“This would be a big thing if we could make it happen,” Councilmember Mike Liljegren said.

Plans for the facility haven’t changed significantly, except that indoor skeet shooting lanes may replace some of the planned rifle and pistol lanes.

“I think bringing the shotgun into the whole thing will bring more people into the facility,” Clark said.

He also said the market for an indoor gun range in the East Metro is strong.

The entire facility would be about 45,000 square feet. In addition to 38 gun lanes, the project would include retail space with “a wide variety of merchandise, including unique and high-end items not generally offered at other sporting goods outlets.” It will also have a library/technical center and concessions.

The building’s designer, Steve Erban of Out of the Box Architecture in Lake Elmo, says it will be a world-class, destination facility that will draw customers from beyond the immediate vicinity.

“This is not just a project that you’re going to walk in and walk out,” he said. “This is a project that you’ll probably end up having many tournaments.”

Two other attempts at creating indoor ranges in the Stillwater area have failed in the past few years.

In 2013, Oak Park Heights approved plans for a range in the former Denny Hecker dealership (now home to Fury Motors) near the corner of Highway 36 and Stillwater Boulevard. That planned range was a partnership between Clark and Minnesota Shooting Academy, but the building purchase fell through.

Last year, Minnesota Shooting Academy applied to have a gun range in the former Simonet’s Furniture building at the corner of Washington Avenue and Curve Crest Boulevard, but the city of Stillwater denied a requested variance, and the project halted.

Clark is optimistic that his current proposal will be the one to succeed.

“I’m hopeful now,” Clark said. “The goal is to break ground in the spring.”

But that depends on whether the prospective investors decide to pull the trigger.

