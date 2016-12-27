Girls hockey: White Bear Lake skates past Ponies 3-1

A lackluster middle period proved costly for the Stillwater girls’ hockey team in a 3-1 Suburban East Conference loss to White Bear Lake on Saturday, Dec. 17 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center.

The Bears struck for three goals in the second, including two power play goals during a 23-second stretch late in the period to take control of the game.

“It just seems like we’re not coming out strong,” Ponies coach Lee Gillespie said. “We’ve been trying to focus all year on our defensive zone, but we had some major lapses, which caused penalties and just gave them some opportunities that they took advantage of. We were right in there and we can play with them, but we just made some mistakes you can’t make in a game like that and eventually teams are going to make you pay for them.”

The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for the Ponies (4-3 SEC, 5-4), who fell into a four-way tie for second place in the conference standings with eight points. Cretin-Derham Hall (4-2-0, 6-3-1), White Bear Lake (4-2, 7-4) and East Ridge (4-2, 7-3) also have eight points to rank two points behind league leader Mounds View (5-0, 6-1).

Kailee Snyder scored in the opening minute of the second period, before Sydney Shearen and Ashley Healy scored on the power play at 14:45 and 15:08 to build a 3-0 lead for the Bears.

“We were leaving their points wide open for shots and giving them opportunities for rebounds,” Gillespie said.

Stillwater, which was unable to capitalize on three power play chances — including a long stretch skating 5-on-3 — in the opening period, finally broke through with a goal from Olivia Konigson at 11:03 of the third.

“It was 0-0, but I didn’t think we played up to our potential,” Gillespie said of the early missed opportunities. “We had some breakdowns in our defensive zone and our power play wasn’t clicking.”

A sluggish second period also helped sink the Ponies in the two losses before their more recent victories over Woodbury and Roseville.

“I thought we outplayed them in the third, but it seems like that’s been an on-going issue,” Gillespie said. “It’s almost identical to what happened with Mounds View and East Ridge where we were tied after one, then down a couple after two and we win the third, period, but it’s not enough.”

Goaltender Olivia Knox finished with 23 saves for the Ponies, who have not allowed more than three goals in a game all season. Stillwater has allowed 14 goals combined in nine games, but the Ponies are also scoring an average of fewer than three goals per game.

Calla Frank, a Minnesota State University (Mankato) recruit, made 26 stops for the Bears.

“I thought Knox played well again in the net and Konigson was really solid defensively,” Gillespie said. “We’re doing well defensively and we’re not giving up a lot of goals, but we’re not generating enough offense and getting pucks to the net when we turn them over in our D zone. The shots were even, but most of our shots are coming from the perimeter and we’re not getting inside. That makes it hard to score, especially against that goalie because she’s really good.”

White Bear Lake 0 3 0 — 3

Stillwater 0 0 1 — 1

First period — No scoring.

Second period — 1. WBL, Kailee Snyder (Claudia Verkerke) :55; 2. WBL, Sydney Shearen (Morgan Newpower, Ashley Healy) pp, 14:45; 3. WBL, Healy (Shearen) pp, 15:08.

Third period — 1. St, Olivia Konigson (Ava Yokanovich) 11:03.

Penalties — WBL, 5-10:00; St, 4-8:00.

Saves — WBL (Calla Frank) 7-9-10—26; St (Olivia Knox) 8-8-7—23.

