Lakeview Hospital’s homecare service receives two awards

The homecare service at Lakeview Hospital is one of the top 500 home health agencies in the U.S., according to the ABILITY® Network, a leading health care information technology company. Annually, ABILITY® ranks the country’s HomeCare Elite Top 500 agencies. This is the fifth time that Lakeview Hospital Homecare & Hospice has been listed in the top 500 home care agencies nationally.

The announcement comes at the same time that the Home Health Quality Improvement (HHQI) National Campaign named Lakeview Hospital Homecare & Hospice as its national agency of the month for December 2016.

“At the heart of all we do here at Lakeview Homecare & Hospice is our commitment and passion to provide only the very best holistic health care in the home environment,” said Denise Plourde, Director of Lakeview Hospital Homecare & Hospice. “We pride ourselves on caring for our neighbors at home, providing quality care to each client we serve and implementing best practice tools and educational resources into our care. We are very proud that the hard work and dedication of our staff has been recognized by these two national organizations.”