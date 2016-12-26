Ideal Credit Union opens in Stillwater

Ideal Credit Union’s new Stillwater branch opened for business on Dec. 5. It is the first credit union to operate in the Stillwater community.

Located at the intersection of Highway 36 and Washington at 2020 Washington Avenue, the new Stillwater branch offers a drive-up ATM lanes for deposits and withdrawals, a full-service teller counter inside, self-serve coin counter and three offices for new accounts and member service discussions. Mortgage Services and Wealth Advisor Investment services will be available in branch on an as-requested basis.

“We are proud to become Stillwater’s first credit union and offer a more contemporary approach to traditional banking,” said Ideal CU President and CEO Brian Sherrick. “Since announcing our expansion to Stillwater we have received extremely positive feedback from not only our members, but potential members who are anxious to experience the ‘ideal’ difference in financial services. With our doors now open, we invite everyone to stop by and receive friendly day-to-day banking.”

Jarrod McClaine of Stillwater, who joined the credit union in 1995, was the first member to visit the new branch on its opening day. Branch Manager Sarah Jaeger presented McClaine with a gift basket and thanked him for stopping by.

Close to 1,000 current Ideal CU members live in the Stillwater community, and the credit union is accepting new members.

Info: idealcu.com