Column: All wrapped up

Marny Stebbins (Photo courtesy of Shelly Kryzer Photography)

Last year on Christmas morning, I watched my dad unwrap a travel-sized breast pump and my sister-in-law respectfully browse the instructions for a clay pigeon thrower. This is what happens when you run out of name tags on “wrapping day” but are well stocked with chardonnay.

I imagine, in other families, watching your dad assemble the plastic tubing of a handheld breast pump could have been an uncomfortable moment. In our family, it was fantastic. Tears-rolling-down-our-cheeks fantastic.

Despite weeks of making lists, researching equipment and eventually navigating the aisles of Fleet Farm, I gave my dad a breast pump for Christmas. And, for just a moment, being the benevolent soul he is, he thought it was in earnest, and smiled. And my heart squeezed with love for him.

The joy of Christmas is often unexpected.

As I write this, there is one week left before the big celebration, and like many of you, my to-do list is long. In addition to those last-minute gifts and grocery lists, the week before Christmas always seems to fill up with extra errands.

Seasoned parents are stocking up on equal amounts of AA batteries and bottles of liquor. Haggard mothers, determined not to document the aging process, are begging stylists for last-minutes hair appointments. The dog, who sat hopeful under table throughout cookie day, has turned an unsettling hue of pink and needs a professional groomer’s love and patience before visiting Grandma’s white sofa. And just maybe, the brand new water heater might casually raise its white flag the same day you get a ticket on the way to an emergency pediatric dental visit.

Countdown week can easily become breakdown week, days spent in a continual loop of frantic preparation.

Thankfully, there is an alternative. Somewhere in the shuffling, the baking, the wrapping, we can let go of our holiday expectations and experience the unexpected moments of Christmas, in whatever fashion they arrive, with an open heart. Because, even before the ham balls and reindeer bingo, Christmas is happening.

It shows up for us every day in one way or another.

It’s the coffee date with a long-lost friend and the homemade cookies waiting at your doorstep from a neighbor.

It’s the strum of the guitar in front of the Christmas tree at midnight while you dig through the sofa for the missing remote control.

It’s in the handwritten recipe card from your great grandmother and in the 57th reading of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” With the special voices.

It’s in the moment your teenage son puts his arm around you while watching, “It’s A Wonderful Life” and in the bubbles of laughter released on a sledding hill.

It’s in the cream cheese dip with too many jalapeños and the game of Pictionary that ends with contagious giggling.

It’s in the little voices singing Christmas carols …

“Angels we have heard online…” my 6-year-old daughter croons from beneath her jingle bell antler headband.

I’m not sure about angelic, but Amazon has delivered good news all season.

The spirit of Christmas is in all of the little moments leading up to the big celebration. It’s with us when we donate gifts to strangers and when we allow an extra-long squirt of peppermint whip cream in our 12-year-old’s cocoa. Christmas is how we choose to love one another; our family and our strangers.

I thought about buying extra gift tags this year, but decided the look on my mom’s face when she unwraps my husband’s singing underwear will be too precious to exclude from our festivities. And, after all, they were angel-sent, from Amazon.