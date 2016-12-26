Applications sought for Miss Teen Washington County

Females age 13 to 18 who live in Washington County can compete for the title of “2017 Miss Teen Washington County.” Miss Teen Washington County will represent the county at the Miss Teen Minnesota pageant, which will be held at the Wellstone Center on April 29 in St. Paul.

The young lady chosen as Miss Teen Washington County will receive an official title and sash, as well as a college scholarship totaling $30,000 and the chance to represent Minnesota at the 2017 Miss Teen International pageant in Charleston, West Virginia in July.

The “ American Heart Association’s “Go for Red for Women” is the official charity of the Miss Teen Minnesota Pageant.

Teens will compete in personal interview, fitness wear, fun fashion wear and evening gown. There is no talent or swimsuit competition.

Entry deadline is Jan. 31.

Those interested in applying can call 952-432-6758 or email: [email protected] for more information.