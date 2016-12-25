Oak Park Heights, MnDOT agree on bridge costs

The city of Oak Park Heights and the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) say they have amicably settled a disagreement over who would pay some costs related to utilities near the St. Croix Crossing bridge project.

The dispute, which has existed since at least 2014, was related to which party was responsible for certain costs associated with utility relocations, inspections and design engineering.

With a final agreed payment by MNDOT to the city of $380,000 which supplements previous reimbursements, the matter was considered resolved.