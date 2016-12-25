Boys hockey: Stanton, Bjugstad provide scoring boost for Ponies

Matthew Stanton supplied four goals as Stillwater stormed past Mounds View 11-2 in a Suburban East Conference boys’ hockey game on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center. The Ponies scored early and often against a team that entered the game having allowed a total of just five goals in its previous five games.

Stillwater, which moved up to No. 1 in this week’s Let’s Play Hockey Class AA state rankings, improved to 6-0 in the conference and 7-0 overall.

The Ponies jumped in front 2-0 in the opening minute of play, starting with Stanton’s first tally 16 seconds into the game. Noah Cates scored 40 seconds later and Stanton added his second goal on the power play at 4:04 to provide a three-goal cushion.

“I thought for us, that’s something new,” Ponies coach Matt Doman said. “I thought we did a good job right away. We scored first shift and that really set the tone for the rest of the game.”

Stillwater outshot the Mustangs 18-2 in the period and Jake Reinseth added a short-handed goal at 15:38 to build a 4-0 lead. It marked the first varsity goal for Reinseth, a junior.

“I think we were only plus-2 in the first period, and then plus-6 or plus-8 in the second and third,” Doman said. “That’s an area when you start playing good teams and get into tight games, you can’t start out slow and you have to be ready to go right away. We’ve had some bad breaks in some and not been ready to play in others, so it was important for us to get off to a good start.”

The Ponies did not let up in the second as TJ Sagissor scored less than two minutes into the period and Mason Bartosh scored a minute later to extend the lead to 6-0. Austin Murr followed with a power play goal before Cates and Reinseth padded the lead with goals at 12:08 and 13:47 for a 9-0 lead.

“We got scoring from a lot of different guys,” Doman said.

Shortly after Reinseth’s second goal, Mounds View’s Conner Isaacson was assessed a penalty for roughing. The incident sparked a melee that resulted in 10 players — five from each team — receiving five-minute majors for fighting, which calls for a game disqualification and a mandatory one-game suspension.

“That’s not something we’re proud of,” Doman said. “It’s unfortunate that happens. That’s the last thing we want when we’re winning 8-0.”

Jesse Bugstad, Joey Novalany, Logan Huber, Reinseth and Matthew McGinley also had to sit out Stillwater’s nonconference game at Bloomington Jefferson on Dec. 22. Isaacson, Ryne Mohrman, Channing Cole, Tom Nagle and Cameron Lemay were ejected for the Mustangs.

The game continued with a penalty-free third period, though Stanton added his third and fourth goals to extend Stillwater’s lead. Joe Sutton and Spencer Ovshak added a goal each for the Mustangs (2-2 SEC, 4-3).

The Ponies outshot Mounds View 46-9 and have now outscored their conference opponents by a combined 36-10.

Mounds View 0 0 2 — 2

Stillwater 4 5 2 — 11

First period — 1. St, Matthew Stanton (unassisted) :16; 2. St, Noah Cates (Luke Manning, Jesse Bjugstad) :56; 3. St, Stanton (Cates, Bjugstad) pp, 4:04; 4. St, Jake Reinseth (TJ Sagissor) sh, 15:38.

Second period — 5. St, Sagissor (Cates, Manning) 1:38; 6. St, Mason Bartosh (Josh Long, Parker Dutko) 2:55; 7. St, Austin Murr (Long, Michael Kaufman) pp, 8:16; 8. Cates (Manning, Sagissor) 12:08; 9. St, Reinseth (Logan Huber, Matthew McGinley) 13:47.

Third period — 1. MV, Joe Sutton (Spencer Ovshak) 2:40; 10. Stanton (Kaufman, Murr) 5:30; 2. MV, Ovshak (Cole Jacobs, Tom Nagle) 11:10; 11. St, Stanton (Patrick Wylie, Joe Raleigh) 11:50.

Penalties — MV, 8-31:00; St, 8-31:00.

Saves — MV (Brody Aufderheide) 14-8-x—22 and (Quinn McDonagh) x-4-9—13; St (Seth Eisele) 2-3-2—7.

Stillwater 8, Park 4

Defenseman Jesse Bjugstad broke through for four goals to help propel Stillwater to an 8-4 conference victory over Park on Saturday, Dec. 17 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center.

Austin Murr and Bjugstad each scored in the first period as the Ponies built a 2-1 lead.

“Give those guys a lot of credit,” Stillwater coach Matt Doman said. “They came out hard and strong. They didn’t sit back and wait to give it to us, they came out hard and we need to be the aggressors against everybody.”

Stillwater seized control with four goals in the second period, starting with Matthew Stanton and Bjugstad scoring in the first five minutes for a 4-1 lead. Luke Manning scored midway through the period and Mason Bartosh unleashed a shot into the upper-right corner of the net in the final minute of the period to provide a 6-2 margin.

“We had a tough start in the first period where we thought it was going to be easy,” Doman said. “Playing those guys the last couple of years you know they’re going to compete and give you an honest effort. We were better in the second period and by the time the third came around we had it working and took advantage of some opportunities.”

Bjugstad added two goals in the third period — one on the power play and another while the Ponies were skating short-handed. Murr and Bjugstad also had power play goals in the opening period.

“I think our power play has been pretty good,” Doman said. “I don’t know what our percentage is, but we’re over 50 percent on power play. Our penalty kill hasn’t been great and we scored another shorty today. We’ve scored more short-handed goals than we’ve give up (power play goals), but our percentage is not very good. We need to protect the front of our net with more pride. If you want to win a state championship, you have to be good in those areas and sometimes we just expect that somebody else is going to make the play. We have to have a commitment in that area.”

Making his first varsity start, sophomore Jesse Brown finished with 17 saves in goal for the Ponies, who held a 41-21 advantage in shots on goal.

Park 1 1 2 — 4

Stillwater 2 4 2 — 8

First period — 1. St, Austin Murr (Josh Long, Thomas Bruchu) pp, 5:25; 1. Par, Keegan Oberding (Grant Glazier) 5:32; 2. St, Jesse Bjugstad (Luke Manning, Noah Cates) pp, 15:50.

Second period — 3. St, Matthew Stanton (Bruchu) 1:57; 4. St, Bjugstad (Murr, Logan Huber) 4:25; 5. St, Manning (Cates) 9:26; 2. Par, Tony Brings (Jordan Strand, Hunter Buth) 13:32; 6. St, Mason Bartosh (Joe Raleigh) 16:35.

Third period — 3. Par, Brock Morris (Jason Greeder) 2:44; 7. St, Bjugstad (Stanton) pp, 6:44; 8. St, Bjugstad (Cates, Manning) sh, 10:11; 4. Par, Glazier (Greeder, Strand) 11:08.

Penalties — Par, 3-6:00; St, 3-6:00.

Saves — Par (Luke Maul) 13-15-5—33; St (Jesse Brown) 6-6-5—17.

Stillwater 5, East Ridge 1

TJ Sagissor struck for two goals in the final three minutes of the second period to pave the way for Stillwater’s 5-1 SEC victory over East Ridge on Thursday, Dec. 15 at SCVRC.

East Ridge goaltender Nick Stearns held the Ponies scoreless for most of the first two periods, but Sagissor scored on the power play at 14:18 and added another with just one second remaining in the period to provide a two-goal advantage.

Stillwater also came out firing in the third, with Michael Kaufman and Jesse Bjugstad each scoring in the first four minutes of the period. Jake Olson’s power play goal at 7:09 was the only blemish for goalie Seth Eisele, who finished with 18 saves.

Noah Cates added an unassisted goal in the final seconds to provide the final margin.

East Ridge 0 0 1 — 1

Stillwater 0 2 3 — 5

First period — No scoring.

Second period — 1. St, TJ Sagissor (Noah Cates, Matthew Stanton) pp, 14:18; 2. St, Sagissor (Luke Manning, Cates) 16:59.

Third period — 3. St, Michael Kaufman (Stanton, Austin Murr) 1:46; 4. St, Jesse Bjugstad (Stanton, Adam Eisele) 4:03; 1. ER, Jake Olson (Gabe Urbanz) pp, 7:09; 5. St, Cates (unassisted) 16:54.

Penalties — ER, 3-6:00; St, 5-10:00.

Saves — ER (Nick Stearns) 8-7-9—24; St (Seth Eisele) 4-9-5—18.