Nordic skiing: Stillwater girls, boys top field at Elm Creek

MAPLE GROVE — A new format produced similar results for the Stillwater girls’ and boys’ Nordic ski teams on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at Elm Creek Park Reserve.

The Ponies outdistanced runner-up Forest Lake 481-446 and the rest of the six-team field in the girls’ 8-kilometer continuous pursuit race while the Stillwater boys held off St. Paul Highland Park 474-453.

Following a mass start, competitors first skied a 4-kilometer classic race before swapping skis and poles to complete the 4-kilometer freestyle pursuit to the finish.

“Continuous pursuit is not an official high school race format but it was fun to try something new today,” Ponies co-head coach Kris Hansen said. “Many of our girls were not especially fast at the transition from classic to skate, but since this is the only time we’ll use this race format, we won’t worry about it.”

“During our championship pursuit races later in the season, skiers have a two- to three-hour break between races,” Stillwater co-head coach Torry Kraftson added. “The continuous nature of today’s skiathlon provided an additional fitness challenge. It also had an added element of a technique exchange which is not something we practice.”

Siri Bohacek crossed the line in 31:04 to finish first for the Stillwater girls, who placed three skiers among the top four. Rana Kraftson (31:20) narrowly held off Forest Lake’s Regan Duffy (31.21) for second place while Libby Tuttle was on their heels in fourth place with a time of 31:22.

“Siri and Rana have grown into our most experienced skiers,” Hansen said. “Overall, they’re very comparable skiers with Siri favoring classic a bit and Rana favoring skate a bit. This race format is a fun one for them to really push each other — and now Libby is right there in the mix, too.”

The top four distanced themselves comfortably from the rest of the skiers.

“Siri, Rana and Libby and a skier from Forest Lake put a good gap on the field, finishing about 90 seconds ahead of the fifth-place skier,” Hansen said. “Libby has been a great addition to our team. She’s a gutsy skier and not afraid to really push herself. She chased Siri during the classic race and then put everything she had into the skate leg, to end with a sprint finish with Rana and the Forest Lake skier.”

Stillwater occupied five places in the top 10 as Hannah Beech (33:25) finished seventh and Greta Peterson (34:05), who was the only senior among the team’s 10 competitors, followed in 10th.

“Hannah was just a little further back,” Hansen said. “Greta Peterson also skied well. Her racing technique has really matured and she’s skiing snappy and strong. She a very solid contributor to our scoring.”

Girls team standings

1. Stillwater 481; 2. Forest Lake 446; 3. St. Paul Highland Park 435; 4. Roseville 415; 5. White Bear Lake 396; 6. Mounds View 327.

Top 5

1. Siri Bohacek (St) 31:04; 2. Rana Kraftson (St) 31:20; 3. Regan Duffy (FL) 31:21; 4. Libby Tuttle (St) 31:22; 5. Jenna Parent (FL) 32:00.

Stillwater results

1. Siri Bohacek 31:04; 2. Rana Kraftson 31:20; 4. Libby Tuttle 31:22; 7. Hannah Beech 33:25; 10. Greta Peterson 34:05; 12. Sydney Peterson 34:33; 19. Emma Albrecht 35:48; 20. Liv Myers 35:52; 22. Hannah Brown 36:24; 24. Sintra Nichols 36:57 .

Kraftson, Albrecht set pace for Stillwater boys

Senior Shad Kraftson continued his strong start to the season while cruising to a 47-second victory over runner-up Gabe Pfeiffer of St. Paul Highland Park. Kraftson finished in a time of 26:58, well ahead of Pfeiffer (27:45), who held off Stillwater’s Josh Albrecht (27:46) by a narrow margin for second place.

Nolan Noer followed with a time of 27:56 to give the Ponies three skiers in the top four.

“Temperatures were above freezing which made classical waxing more difficult,” Kraftson said. “I instructed the boys to stay conservative during the first lap so they were strong for the remainder of the race. This strategy was effective as our skiers moved up in the freestyle portion.

“Shad skied behind Pfeiffer for the first lap before moving into the lead which, he extended by the finish. Josh Albrecht and Nolan Noer worked effectively together throughout the race.”

Caden Albrecht (29:05) finished 11th for the Ponies while teammates Noah Kneeskern (29:22), Brian Olson (29:32), Carl Bohacek (29:34) and Ben Wicklund (29:49) finished 13th through 16th.

“Early in the race Caden, Noah, Brian and Carl were skiing in a tight group,” Kraftson said. “Caden took the lead in the freestyle portion with Noah keeping him in sight. Brian and Carl skied strong, finishing just 10 seconds back of Noah. I was encouraged to see the boys working well together and moving up throughout the race.”

After taking a competitive break for the holidays, the Ponies are scheduled to compete against their fellow Suburban East Conference teams in a classical race at Battle Creek on Jan. 4.

Boys team standings

1. Stillwater 474; 2. St. Paul Highland Park 453; 3. Forest Lake 428; 4. Roseville 387; 5. Mounds View 365; 6. White Bear Lake 359.

Top 5

1. Shad Kraftson (St) 26:58; 2. Gabe Pfeiffer (SPHP) 27:45; 3. Josh Albrecht (St) 27:46; 4. Nolan Noer (St) 27:56; 5. Ryan Mead (FL) 28:03.

Stillwater results

1. Shad Kraftson 26:58; 3. Josh Albrecht 27:46; 4. Nolan Noer 27:56; 11. Caden Albrecht 29:05; 13. Noah Kneeskern 29:22; 14. Brian Olson 29:32; 15. Carl Bohacek 29:34; 16. Ben Wicklund 29:49; 18. Grant Hietpas 30:09; 28. Ian Ruh 32:52.