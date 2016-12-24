Letter: Police association thanks community

To the editor:

On behalf of the Stillwater Police Association, we would like to thank everyone who attended the Bluegrass Christmas Benefit at the Water Street Inn on Dec. 10! Despite the inclement weather, there was a great turnout and everyone had a great time. In addition, we would like to thank Blue Hazard, Dick Kimmel, Platte Valley Boys, Jon Garon & Assisted Picking for volunteering their time and talents. Finally, we extend our deepest thanks to Dale Gruber for making this event happen! Thanks everyone!

Austin Peterson

President-Stillwater Police Association