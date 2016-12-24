Girls basketball: Stillwater falls short against Raiders

Freshman Maddie Whittington goes up for a shot in the first half of Stillwater’s Suburban East Conference loss to Roseville on Friday, Dec. 16, at Stillwater Area High School. (Gazette staff photos by Stuart Groskreutz)

OAK PARK HEIGHTS — A seasoned Roseville girls’ basketball team turned back the upstart Stillwater Ponies 61-54 in a Suburban East Conference game on Friday, Dec. 16 at Stillwater Area High School.

The Raiders (2-1 SEC, 5-1) relied on its strong senior class, which accounted for 50 of the team’s 61 points. By comparison, Stillwater features just three seniors on the entire roster. Stillwater’s Megan Lampright tries to drive around a Roseville defender during the first half on Friday, Dec. 16 at SAHS.

“I think the biggest thing is that we are young and we are not smart basketball players yet,” Ponies coach Willie Taylor said. “We’re creating stuff with our talent, but not anything with our brain.”

Roseville led by nine points at halftime, but the Ponies climbed to within 44-42 with 11:30 remaining. The Raiders regained a seven-point lead before Stillwater charged back, pulling within 57-54 after Sara Scalia drained a 3-pointer with 36 seconds remaining. Roseville scored the last four points of the game to keep the Ponies (0-3, 4-5) in conference play.

“They have nine seniors,” Taylor said. “Experience is real key in sports, that’s for sure.”

Scalia finished with 17 points to lead all scorers and teammate Claire Patterson added 14 for the Ponies. Maddie Whittington pulled down a team-high 10 rebounds for the Ponies, but Roseville held a 40-33 rebounding edge.

Kaia Porter finished with 15 points to lead the Raiders, who also received 11 points from Erin Hill.

Roseville 36 25 — 61

Stillwater 27 27 — 54

Roseville (pts): Kaia Porter 15, Meleah Hansen 7, Jolisa Ross 9, Erin Hill 11, Jayda Johnston 6, Jada Hood 5, Kira Johnson 6 and Ashley Boss 2.

Stillwater: Torri Chute 3, Rachel Houle 6, Claire Patterson 14, Sara Scalia 17, Emma Murphy 5, Emily White 5, Delaney Wagner 2 and Maddie Whittington 2.

3-pointers: Ros (4): Hill 3 and Ross; St (7): Patterson, White, Chute, Scalia 3 and Murphy.

Free throws: Ros, 15-22; St, 11-14.

Stillwater 52, Princeton 51

At Oak Park Heights, the Tigers overcame a 17-point deficit to lead by one in the final seconds, but Stillwater’s Maddie Whittington calmly drained a six-footer at the buzzer to life the Ponies to a 52-51 nonconference victory over Princeton on Saturday, Dec. 17.

The victory snapped a three-game losing streak for the Ponies, who won despite shooting just 26 percent from the field and attempting just one free throw in the entire game — which was off the mark.

Whittington, a 6-foot-3 freshman post player, finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Ponies, who also received 12 rebounds from Rachel Houle and held a 49-36 rebounding edge overall.

Stillwater made eight 3-pointers, but the shooting woes were magnified when Princeton stormed back in the second half.

“They were a team that hadn’t won many games, but they’ve played people close,” Stillwater coach Willie Taylor said. “The first half they shot 56 percent. We hoed they would cool off and they did, but at the end of the game they picked it up again.”

Madyson Shafer poured in 15 points to lead Princeton, which also received 13 points from Julia Bjurman and 10 from Maddie Strube.

Princeton 24 27 — 51

Stillwater 35 17 — 52

Princeton (pts): Maddie Nierengarten 6, Madyson Shafer 15, Sierra Mattson 2, Julia Bjurman 13, Danika Rademacher 5 and Maddie Strube 10.

Stillwater: Megan Lampright 3, Rachel Houle 4, Claire Patterson 7, Sara Scalia 9, Emma Murphy 3, Emily White 8, Taylor Brady 2 and Maddie Whittington 16.

3-pointers: Pr (5): Shafer, Bjurman 2 and Strube 2; St (8): White 2, Scalia 3, Patterson, Lampright and Murphy.

Free throws: Pr, 8-13; St, 0-1.

Stillwater 65, Simley 46

At Inver Grove Heights, clinging to a three-point halftime lead, Stillwater outscored Simley 32-16 in the second half to pull away for a 65-46 nonconference victory on Monday, Dec. 19.

“They hung in there for a while, but we just wore them down,” Ponies coach Willie Taylor said.

Sara Scalia connected on 7 of 14 shots and finished with a game-high 20 points for the Ponies, who shot 58 percent from two-point range in the second half. Simley shot 55 percent in the first half, but was unable to maintain that pace after the break.

Rachel Houle and Emma Murphy added 10 points apiece for the Ponies. Murphy connected on 4 of 6 field goals while Megan Lampright was a perfect 4 for 4 off the bench to finish with eight points.

“That was key for us,” Taylor said.

Guresi Mena led the Spartans with 11 points.

Stillwater 33 32 — 65

Simley 30 16 — 46

Stillwater (pts): Megan Lampright 8, Rachel Houle 10, Claire Patterson 7, Sara Scalia 20, Emma Murphy 10, Emily White 3 and Maddie Whittington 7.

Simley: Aejah Lockett 9, Ravyn Miles 2, Sydney Stensgard 8, Jenna Paulsen 7, Tiwah Danso 7, Taylor Clairmont 2 and Guresi Mena 11.

3-pointers: St (5): White, Scalia 2 and Murphy 2; Sim (3): Lockett 2 and Paulsen.

Free throws: St, 8-10; Sim, 5-7.