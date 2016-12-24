Column: Silent night, calm and bright

Carla McGough

For many, Christmas is a joyous time. However, some feel overwhelmed by expectations, loneliness or pressures often associated with holiday get-togethers and gift giving. If you wish to experience the true joy of the season, I invite you to take some time to sit in silence.

Quiet the loud thoughts and contemplate what Christmas really means. Can you feel the hope that fills the stillness? When you hush the clamor of the hustle and bustle, can you find peace? I encourage you to take time for yourself, create some calm and reflect on the extraordinary optimism that the birth of Jesus truly brings.

Guardian Angels staff member Heidi Tousignant, shares her thoughts on how she finds God in the silence:

“Most worldviews, whether in meditation or prayer, highlight silence as a way to meet the Source of Love (which I happen to call God). Recently, I have tried to exercise moments of silence, but I find that I am not too good at it. Not only do I like to talk, but I like to answer other people, and interrupt them. I also have a lot of noise around me with the radio, TV, family members, pets, machines, etc. However, I did have a few successful attempts of silent moments and discovered that God has been talking to me, I just need some silence in order to listen.

“When our night becomes silent, it indeed becomes holy, the Source of Love is talking to us.”

Sister Dianne Perry describes a profound moment in Bethlehem:

“Not unlike Heidi, the mystery of silence lures my heart in this season. I find that it is not only talking that fills my life, but lights, music, purchasing just the right gift and a long to do list. Last January I was able to stand in Bethlehem. I saw the hills, valleys and crooked paths that were to be changed. I entered the small, quiet, dark chapel that was the shepherds’ cave and I was wonderstruck at the simplicity in this place that is part of the coming of God to earth. I and the others I was with became very still, a stillness that was no doubt a part of the first Christmas evening, a stillness that caused me to enter into the mystery of the first Christmas night. As I remember this moment, I ask myself, what do I want to happen in my life this Christmas? My time in Bethlehem urges me to quiet down for some time each day to hear the Source of Love who offers again hope, peace and promise.

“In this season, how will I choose to practice the art of intentional quiet? What new gift and blessing might it hold for me?”

Guardian Angels Catholic Church welcome you to join us as we celebrate Christmas as a community.

The first Christmas Eve mass is Saturday, Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. (ASL, int.). Come early for the childrens’ pageant at 3:30 p.m. We’ll also celebrate at 6 p.m. and at 10 p.m. with carols beginning at 9:30 p.m

Christmas Day masses are Sunday, Dec. 25, at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Both feature beautiful music.

Consider joining us for Feast of Mary, Mother of God masses on New Year’s weekend. Mass times are Saturday, Dec. 31, at 5 p.m. (ASL, int.) and Sunday, Jan. 1, at 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Guardian Angels is located at 8260 Fourth St. N., Oakdale. More information may be found on our website at guardian-angels.org or by calling 651-738-2223.

