At The Phipps Center for the Arts

Nancy Condon, “Goodwill Hunting #2,” fiber, 24” x 24”. Fiber art by Nancy Condon in The Phipps Galleries

A series of exhibitions featuring an installation by Mayumi Amada (Minneapolis), ceramics by Marion Angelica (Minneapolis), fiber art by Nancy Condon (Stillwater), ceramics by Nick Earl (Stillwater), oil paintings by Robert Gehrke (Eau Claire, Wisconsin), photography by Jack Mader (Minneapolis), and oil paintings by Lauler Solberg (Minneapolis) will be on view through January 8 in The Galleries of The Phipps Center for the Arts in Hudson, Wis.

Condon received her B.A. in Studio Arts from the University of Minnesota-Minneapolis and for each of 26 summers has spent one to two weeks at the Quilt Surface Design Symposium at Columbus, Ohio. Her artistic influences include Robert Rauschenberg, Henri Matisse, Michael James, and Eleanor McCain.

Condon writes about her work, “I use a scanner and Photoshop to develop my imagery, which I often print on fabric. I also dye fabric or use found fabric. I begin each piece by establishing an internal dialogue with the subject matter and with the fabric. I use my work as a vehicle for questioning and absorbing what it means to be human and vulnerable. In some cases, I aim at giving the viewer part of a narrative about a specific event or idea, hoping curiosity will move them to seek out the rest of the story.

In others, I just want the colors, forms, images, and textures to stand on their own and evoke a response that doesn’t necessarily have a cause and effect relationship with the piece. In the end, I am simply interested in combinations that, on a basic level, draw in the viewer and hold his/her interest.”

Condon’s work has been accepted into numerous juried shows, including at the Ross Museum, Delaware, Ohio (2016, 2013); Minnesota State Fair Fine Arts Exhibition, St. Paul (2015, 2014); Quilt San Diego, Calif. (2014); Firelands Association for the Visual Arts, Oberlin, Ohio (2014); and Schweinfurth Art Center, Auburn, NY (2015, 2013). Her work is in numerous private collections and in those of St. Thomas University; State Department of Human Services, St. Paul; Fairview Hospital Southdale, Edina; and Hudson Hospital. It also has been included in two publications: “The Art Quilt,” by Robert Shaw, and “Art Quilt Celebrations, Quilt National Compendium,” Lark Books.

Galleries hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Sunday 12 noon to 4:30 p.m., as well as one hour before and through intermission of all performances in The Phipps theaters. The Phipps will be closed Dec. 24 through 26 and Jan. 1.

The Phipps is located 15 miles east of St. Paul. Take Hudson Exit 1 off I-94, Hwy 35 North, and turn west on Locust Street.

‘Sinatra And Co.’ Dec. 30, 31

“Sinatra and Company,” music from the Rat Pack era, will be performed on New Year’s Eve, Saturday, December 31 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., for which only side stage seating is available. A third performance was added on Friday, December 30 at 7 p.m. by popular demand.

Vocalists Colleen Raye, Tim Patrick, and Debbie O’Keefe along with the 10-piece Blue Eyes Band will perform iconic songs from the famous swinging crooners of the time.

The show includes Frank Sinatra favorites “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” “Fly Me to the Moon,” “New York, New York,” the Dean Martin hits “You’re Nobody ’Til Somebody Loves You” and his famous “Drinkin’” medley, as well as the iconic Sammy Davis tune “Mr. Bojangles.” In addition, it will feature Marilyn Monroe favorites, Judy Garland’s show tunes, as well as hits by Liza Minnelli, Dinah Shore, Ella Fitzgerald, Rosemary Clooney, and Shirley MacLaine.

Tickets are $28 for adults and $21 for students of all ages. Reservations may be made by contacting The Phipps ticket office at 715-386-8409 or online at ThePhipps.org.

‘Stepping out’ auditions Jan. 8, 9

Auditions for “Stepping Out,” a comedy with tap dancing by Richard Harris, will be held on Sunday, January 8, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., and Monday, January 9, 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m., at The Phipps Center for the Arts in Hudson, Wis. Actors may schedule an audition time by going to ThePhipps.org. Callbacks, if needed, will be held on Tuesday, January 10 at 7 p.m.

“Stepping Out,” originally produced in England in 1984 and made in to a movie in 1991 staring Liza Minnelli, is a rollicking comedy about the attempts of some working-class amateurs to overcome their inhibitions and “chronic” left feet in a North London church hall dance studio. Mavis, a former professional chorus girl, tries her best to teach the bumbling class of seven women and one man some “delightfully fun” tapping, while Mrs. Fraser, between magazine articles, “tickles the ivories” of the piano. As the tappers lives are revealed between the “shuffle, ball, changes,” the Save the Children Foundation asks Mavis to have her class perform at its fundraiser. With hesitation as well as excitement, they agree to “give it a go,” but before the dancing begins, Mavis must mediate the little dramas that erupt among this motley, but loveable crew on their way to their moment in the spotlight.

Character descriptions may be found at ThePhipps.org under Auditions.

Director/choreographer Doug Dally has worked at many theaters throughout his career, including Lakeshore Players, St. Croix Festival Theatre, Applause Community Theater, and The Play’s the Thing Productions. His most recent directing credits include “Day One” at Lakeshore Players Theatre and remounted for the MACT Fast Festival in Pipestone, Minn.; and he choreographed “Peter Pan” for The Play’s the Thing.

Rehearsals will begin January 23 on Monday through Friday evenings, with occasional weekends, depending upon cast availability. Nine performances will be given March 17 – April 2 on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. on the main stage.

All auditioning should bring a headshot and resume, if available, and a list of all conflicts during the rehearsal period. Everybody will read from the script. British accents are encouraged, but do not have to be “spot on.” British accents are expected by performance time. Hard-soled shoes or tap shoes are needed for tap dance auditions. Tap experience is helpful; but not required.

Those auditioning for Mrs. Fraser should come prepared to play an up-tempo tune.

For further information, contact The Phipps Center at 715-386-2305.

“In Stitches,” a theatrical concert

“In Stitches,” a theatrical concert, created and directed by Kasey Jean Tunell, will be performed January 13-29 on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., as well as Sundays at 2 p.m. at The Phipps Center for the Arts in Hudson, Wis.

Songs and dances from 16 favorite musicals, old and new, are conjured up in a theatrical costume shop, a magical place of memories, dreams, and possibilities.

The ensemble cast includes: Mary Allessi, Darcy Bell-Myers, and Darcy McDowell, from Stillwater; Stacey Medellin, from Woodbury; Lynn Maiers Paulson, from White Bear Lake; Mike Brown and Mariah Christensen, from St. Paul; Abigail Heimel and Lynnea Sundman, from Minneapolis; Danielle Bebus, from Chisago City; Brian Erdrich, Dennis Grisar, Ben Strub, Erin Strub, Kris Strub, Deliah Woltman, Sydney Woltman, and Lori Woltman, from River Falls; as well as Mitchell Bugni, Dan Bushman, Dan Feia, Rebecca Feia, Keegan Foster, Caitlyn Frazee, Heidi Hansen, Lucy Norvold, and Michael Wirth, from Hudson.

The production staff consists of Tunell, from Mendota Heights; music director Ezelda Yacoub Hasapopoulos, from Hudson; choreographer Chris Adam; scenic designer Jadyn Velazquez, from Puposky, Minn.; lighting designer Ashley Stock, from Minneapolis; costume designer Judy Kastelle, from Hudson; prop master Kim Mazur, from Hudson; sound designer A.J. Rivera, from St. Paul, band manager and rehearsal pianist Ann Marie McIntire, from Hudson; technical director Mark C. Koski, from Lakeville; production coordinators Dan Bushman and Heidi Hansen, from Hudson; stage manager Cheryl Solberg, from Hudson; and assistant stage manager Lilly Hansen, from Hudson.

General admission tickets are $24 for adults and $17 for students of any age, with a $2 discount for seniors on the Sunday matinees, for this production in the Black Box Theater. Reservations may be made by contacting The Phipps ticket office at 715-386-8409 or online at ThePhipps.org.