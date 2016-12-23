Probates – LETTERS OF GENERAL ADMINISTRATION

STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF WASHINGTON
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 82-PR-16-3707
Estate of Joel Edward Branjord
Decedent
1. The Decedent died on August 8, 2016.
2. Nicholas Branjord has been appointed Personal Representative of Decedents Estate in an unsupervised administration and is now qualified to act as Personal Representative of the Estate and has authority to administer the Estate according to law.
Dated: August 22, 2016
By: /s/ Pamela Kreier
Court Administrator
Published in the
Stillwater Gazette
December 23, 30, 2016
636446