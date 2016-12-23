Ordinances – CITY OF OAK PARK HEIGHTS

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MINNESOTA

ORDINANCE NO. 2016-102-10

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTER 102 CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF OAK PARK HEIGHTS SPECIFICALLY RELATED FEE CHANGES

THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OAK PARK HEIGHTS, WASHINGTON COUNTY, MINNESOTA, DOES ORDAIN:

Section 1. Amendment. That Chapter 102 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Oak Park Heights is hereby amended to add the following changes in fees, providing as follows:

Schedule of Fee Amendments:

Sewer Usage Rates (Quarterly) based on gallons of water used: As Approved By City Council on 12-13-2016.

* Residential rates determined by amount of water used in the March quarter of each year.

* Commercial, Industrial, Institutional and High Density Residential rates are based upon actual usage each quarter.

Up to 15,000 gallons From $70.50 to $78.50

+ Each 1,000 gallons above 15,000 gallons up to 50,000 gallons From $5.20 to $5.40

+ Each 1,000 gallons above 50,000 gallons From $5.60 to $5.75

Connection Charges: For Undeveloped/Unconnected Land (Utility Area Charge)

Land Use: Commercial/Industrial & Retail/Business Centers:

Sanitary Sewer From $2,494per acre to $2,579 per acre

Water Main From $12,961 per acre to $13,402 per acre

Storm Sewer From $2,021 per acre to $2,090 per acre

Storm Sewer TSMP Area From $9,427 per acre to $9,748 per acre

Land Use: Low Density Residential:

Sanitary Sewer From $2,3781 per acre to $2,459 per acre

Water Main From $12,365 per acre to $12,785 per acre

Storm Sewer From $1,113 per acre to $1,151per acre

Storm Sewer TSMP Area From $8,519 per acre to $8,809 per acre

Land Use: Medium Density Residential:

Sanitary Sewer From $3,172 per acre to $3,280 per acre

Water Main From $16,485 per acre to $17,045 per acre

Storm Sewer From $1,614 per acre to $1,669 per acre

Storm Sewer TSMP Area From $9,019 per acre to $9,326per acre

Land Use: High Density Residential:

Sanitary Sewer From $5,551 per acre to $5,740 per acre

Water Main From $28,853 per acre to $29,834 per acre

Storm Sewer From $2,021 per acre to $2,090 per acre

Storm Sewer TSMP Area From $9,427 per acre to $9,748 per acre

As Approved By City Council on 12-13-16.

Dangerous Dog Related Fees: As per City Ordinance 601.14

Unclaimed dog (impounding, boarding & euthanization costs. Actual Costs

Potential Dangerous Dog Appeal $50.00

Tree Replacement Payment In Lieu of Tree Replacement:

$110 per caliper inch in lieu of tree replacement As per City Ordinance 1307.07

$110 per caliper inch [(A/B) x C] x A=D

A = Total Diameter of significant tree inches lost

B =Total diameter of significant trees situated on the land

C =Tree replacement constant (1.33)

D= Replacement trees (# of Caliper inches)

D x $110 = Payment in lieu of tree replacement

Section 2. Effective Date. This Ordinance shall be in full force and effect January 1, 2017, after its passage and publication according to law.

Passed and adopted by the City Council of the City of Oak Park Heights, Washington County, Minnesota, on this 13th day of December, 2016.

CITY OF OAK PARK HEIGHTS

By: /s/ Mary McComber, Mayor

Attest: /s/ Eric A. Johnson, City Administrator

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

December 23, 2016

635267

