Boys basketball: Mahtomedi turns back Ponies

OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Parker Fox scored 18 points to lead a balanced attack as Mahtomedi remained undefeated this season following an 88-65 nonconference boys’ basketball victory over Stillwater on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at Stillwater Area High School.

Six players scored in double figures for the Zephyrs (4-0), who are eighth in the Minnesota Basketball News Class AAA state rankings. The loss was also the sixth in a row for the Ponies (0-1 SEC, 0-6), who received a game-high 22 points from Manny Jingco.

Stillwater was unable to slow down the Zephyrs, who also received 14 points from Andy Voyen and 12 from Shayne Frost. Anthony Praml (11), Lincoln Rock (10) and Will Tuttle (10) also finished in double figures for Mahtomedi, which outscored the Ponies 14-2 at the free throw line.

Stillwater is allowing an average of more than 65 points per game. Mahtomedi drained 10 3-pointers, just one game after Roseville connected 14 times from long range.

“One thing we do at practice is close out with our hand high, but a lot of these are uncontested threes,” Hannigan said. “It is fixable.”

The coach said his team, a largely inexperienced cast that features just four seniors, is showing improvement.

“I’d say our offense moved the ball a little better,” Hannigan said.

The Ponies have also been playing without junior post player Devontae Hatcher, who has missed the past three games after suffering a concussion in practice.

“He’s a guy we miss on offense,” Hannigan said. “He’s got great feet in the post and he’s a bigger body we can put in there and defensively, it’s hard to move him and get around him.”

The Ponies closed within 12 points on a jumper in the lane by Jingco with 12:30 remaining in the second half, but Mahtomedi answered with a 9-0 run over the next minute to build a 63-42 lead.

Josh Lorenson contributed 13 points for Ponies.

“Our goals have been to compete in February and we’re getting better,” Hannigan said. “It’s only been 24 days with this team and we’re getting better every day.”

• After facing Buffalo (1-5) in a nonconference game on Dec. 22, Stillwater travels to Moorhead and will face Osseo in the first round of the four-team Moorhead Tournament on Dec. 29. The Ponies will face either Moorhead or Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Dec. 30.

Mahtomedi 43 45 — 88

Stillwater 28 37 — 65

Mahtomedi (pts): Shayne Frost 12, Evan Reyes 2, Trey Newman 6, Lincoln Rock 10, Will Tuttle 10, Jack Shay 3, Anthony Praml 11, Parker Fox 18, Andy Voyen 14 and Kaleb Siekmeier 2.

Stillwater: Lucas Braun 5, Cooper Yeary 6, Eli Holper 2, Josh Lorenson 13, Chris Cole 3, Fisher Jakupciak 3, Nate Shikenjanski 4, Manny Jingco 22, Garrett Corcoran 3 and Evan Parker 4.

3-pointers: Mah (10): Frost 4, Newman 2, Rock 2, Praml and Voyen; St (11): Braun, Yeary, Lorenson 3, Cole, Jakupciak, Jingco 2, Corcoran and Parker.

Free throws: Mah, 14-19; St, 2-4.

Fouls: Mah, 10; St, 15.

Fouled out: None.

Roseville 71, Stillwater 54

At Roseville, the hot-shooting Raiders jumped out to an early lead and never looked back while turning back Stillwater 71-54 in their Suburban East Conference opener on Friday, Dec. 16.

Richard Wilson paced a balanced attack for Roseville (1-0, 1-6), which was ice cold while shooting 5 of 15 at the free throw line but significantly more accurate while knocking down 14 of 35 three-point attempts.

“We didn’t contest early and they gained confidence and were able to knock some down,” Ponies coach Brady Hannigan said.

The Raiders hit 10 of 15 3-pointers while building a 45-27 halftime lead. Stillwater trimmed the deficit to eight points five minutes into the second half before Roseville answered with a run of its own to pull away.

“The kids fought back a little bit, but we didn’t have enough gas in the tank,” Hannigan said.

Manny Jingco led the way for Stillwater with 17 points while Josh Lorenson chipped in with 11. Lucas Braun, Joe Haggard and Nate Shikenjanski added eight points apiece.

Stillwater struggled against Roseville’s pressure, finishing with 21 turnovers.

Stillwater 27 27 — 54

Roseville 45 26 — 71

Stillwater (pts): Lucas Braun 8, Cooper Yeary 2, Josh Lorenson 11, Joe Haggard 8, Nate Shikenjanski 8 and Manny Jingco 17.

Roseville: Jovan Hunter 11, Tytist Dean 1, Devin Adams 8, Drew Adams 12, Mario Dukes 10, Joe Wright 14 and Richard Wilson 15.

3-pointers: St (2): Jingco and Braun; Ros (14): Hunter 3, Devin Adams 2, Drew Adams 4, Wright 2 and Wilson 3.

Free throws: St, 8-12; Ros, 5-14.

Fouls: St, 17; Ros, 18.

Fouled out: None.

Contact Stuart Groskreutz at [email protected]