Back in Time: A Tamarack House Christmas

Lydia Carli later in life. (Photo courtesy of the Washington County Historical Society)

BY BRENT PETERSON

GAZETTE COLUMNIST

There are many beautiful old homes in Stillwater and the St. Croix Valley. It would be difficult to think that at one time none of them were here. The first building that was used as a residence in what is now Stillwater was constructed out of tamarack logs and aptly named the Tamarack House.

The construction of the house began in the 1841 with Joseph Hall overseeing the construction. The logs were halved together at the corners and chinked together with clay. When completed it looked a lot like the adobes of Lower California.

Moving into the Tamarack House in late June 1841 was Lydia Carli and her family. The House was constructed for her half-brother, Joseph R. Brown, who enticed her to move to this rugged country and raise her family.

Carli always wanted to make sure that her life story was written correctly. So A.B. Easton, the editor of the Stillwater Gazette, in the very first pages of his two-volume history of the St. Croix Valley, put in his interview with Mrs. Carli in quotes. Easton’s history was published in 1909, four years after Mrs. Carli’s death.

Lydia Carli speaks of the first Christmas day in Stillwater:

“I suppose I ought to tell you something about the first Christmas celebration ever held in Stillwater. And speaking of that reminds me that several years ago a fellow was here and talked a long time about this old time affair, and then went away and wrote a nice story about it; but made a bad break in the first line by saying there was but one person living in this city who observed Christmas day in 1841. The two children I brought with me are still living, and I am quite sure they were present at that famous Christmas gathering. Yes, you can wager they were strictly in it.”

