Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

(REBID FIRE SPRINKLER, MECHANICAL, AND EARTHWORK PACKAGES ONLY)
Stillwater Area Public Schools 2017 District Renovations
December 21st, 2016
Owner: Stillwater Area Public Schools Architect: BWBR
Independent School District 834 380 St. Peter Street
1875 South Greeley Street Suite 600
Stillwater, MN 55082 Saint Paul, MN 55012
Contact: Tony Willger Contact: Jarret Anderson
651-351-8374 651-225-3701
Construction Manager: Kraus-Anderson Construction Company
8625 Rendova Street NE, P.O. Box 158 Circle Pines, MN 55014
Contact: Patrick Prediger
612-400-5112
Stillwater Area Public Schools will receive sealed bids for the Stillwater Area Public Schools- 2017 District Renovations — Lake Elmo Elementary School — Afton-Lakeland Elementary School — Stillwater Junior High School, for the following work scope packages ONLY:
Work Scope 21-A Fire Suppression Package
Work Scope 23-A Mechanical Package
Work Scope 31-A Earthwork Package
Sealed Bids will be received by Stillwater Area Schools- District Office until 2:00 p.m., local time, on Tuesday, January, 24th, 2017; at 1875 South Greeley Street, Stillwater, MN 55082, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bidders are invited to attend. Bids should be delivered or sent by U.S. mail to the above address, attention Tony Willger. Faxed or emailed bids will not be accepted. Bids submitted after that time will be returned unopened.
Bids may not be withdrawn or modified within 60 days after bids are opened. The Owners intent of award will be announced within that period.
The complete bid form shall be without alterations, additions, or erasures. Only scopes noted as Best Value will be required to submit the Best Value attachments. All other bids shall be on a lump sum basis. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids or bid items and to waive any irregularities in the bids.
Copies of the Bid Documents will be on file and available for inspection at the following locations:
Minneapolis Builders Exchange McGraw-Hill
1123 Glenwood Avenue 7160 Blaine Avenue E
Minneapolis, MN 55405 Inver Grove Heights, MN Telephone: 612.381.2620 55076
Telephone: 651.528.8872
Reed Construction Document Processing St. Paul Builders Exchange
30 Technology Parkway South, Suite 500 445 Farrington Street
Norcross, GA 30092-2912 St. Paul, MN 55103
Telephone: 800.424.3996 Telephone: 651.224.7545
Bid documents will be available after November 30th , 2016.
A pre-bid meeting is TBD. Location, if one is scheduled, will be at the following locations:
Lake Elmo Elementary School 11030 Stillwater Blvd N, Lake Elmo, MN 55042
Afton-Lakeland Elementary School 475 St Croix Trail S, Lakeland, MN 55043
Stillwater Junior High School 523 Marsh St. W, Stillwater, MN 55082
Make bids on the bid form supplied in the Project Manual. No oral, telegraphic, emailed or telephonic bids or modifications will be considered. Submit with each bid, a certified check or acceptable bidders bond payable to ISD #834 Stillwater Area Public Schools in an amount equal to five percent (5%) of the total bid. The successful bidder will be required to furnish satisfactory Labor and Material Payment Bond, and Performance Bond.
The project schedule and phasing plan will be as noted in the bidding documents.
The Owner may make investigations as deemed necessary to determine the qualifications and ability of the Bidders to perform the work.
Policies regarding payment of prevailing wages and equal employment opportunity apply to this project.
The Owner reserves the right to reject Bids in whole or in part, and to waive bidding informalities or irregularities.
Published in the
Stillwater Gazette
December 23, 30, 2016, January 6, 13, 20, 2017
636307