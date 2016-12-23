Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

(REBID FIRE SPRINKLER, MECHANICAL, AND EARTHWORK PACKAGES ONLY)

Stillwater Area Public Schools 2017 District Renovations

December 21st, 2016

Owner: Stillwater Area Public Schools Architect: BWBR

Independent School District 834 380 St. Peter Street

1875 South Greeley Street Suite 600

Stillwater, MN 55082 Saint Paul, MN 55012

Contact: Tony Willger Contact: Jarret Anderson

651-351-8374 651-225-3701

Construction Manager: Kraus-Anderson Construction Company

8625 Rendova Street NE, P.O. Box 158 Circle Pines, MN 55014

Contact: Patrick Prediger

612-400-5112

Stillwater Area Public Schools will receive sealed bids for the Stillwater Area Public Schools- 2017 District Renovations — Lake Elmo Elementary School — Afton-Lakeland Elementary School — Stillwater Junior High School, for the following work scope packages ONLY:

Work Scope 21-A Fire Suppression Package

Work Scope 23-A Mechanical Package

Work Scope 31-A Earthwork Package

Sealed Bids will be received by Stillwater Area Schools- District Office until 2:00 p.m., local time, on Tuesday, January, 24th, 2017; at 1875 South Greeley Street, Stillwater, MN 55082, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bidders are invited to attend. Bids should be delivered or sent by U.S. mail to the above address, attention Tony Willger. Faxed or emailed bids will not be accepted. Bids submitted after that time will be returned unopened.

Bids may not be withdrawn or modified within 60 days after bids are opened. The Owners intent of award will be announced within that period.

The complete bid form shall be without alterations, additions, or erasures. Only scopes noted as Best Value will be required to submit the Best Value attachments. All other bids shall be on a lump sum basis. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids or bid items and to waive any irregularities in the bids.

Copies of the Bid Documents will be on file and available for inspection at the following locations:

Minneapolis Builders Exchange McGraw-Hill

1123 Glenwood Avenue 7160 Blaine Avenue E

Minneapolis, MN 55405 Inver Grove Heights, MN Telephone: 612.381.2620 55076

Telephone: 651.528.8872

Reed Construction Document Processing St. Paul Builders Exchange

30 Technology Parkway South, Suite 500 445 Farrington Street

Norcross, GA 30092-2912 St. Paul, MN 55103

Telephone: 800.424.3996 Telephone: 651.224.7545

Bid documents will be available after November 30th , 2016.

A pre-bid meeting is TBD. Location, if one is scheduled, will be at the following locations:

Lake Elmo Elementary School 11030 Stillwater Blvd N, Lake Elmo, MN 55042

Afton-Lakeland Elementary School 475 St Croix Trail S, Lakeland, MN 55043

Stillwater Junior High School 523 Marsh St. W, Stillwater, MN 55082

Make bids on the bid form supplied in the Project Manual. No oral, telegraphic, emailed or telephonic bids or modifications will be considered. Submit with each bid, a certified check or acceptable bidders bond payable to ISD #834 Stillwater Area Public Schools in an amount equal to five percent (5%) of the total bid. The successful bidder will be required to furnish satisfactory Labor and Material Payment Bond, and Performance Bond.

The project schedule and phasing plan will be as noted in the bidding documents.

The Owner may make investigations as deemed necessary to determine the qualifications and ability of the Bidders to perform the work.

Policies regarding payment of prevailing wages and equal employment opportunity apply to this project.

The Owner reserves the right to reject Bids in whole or in part, and to waive bidding informalities or irregularities.

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

December 23, 30, 2016, January 6, 13, 20, 2017

636307