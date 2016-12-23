10 years ago this week…

This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.

Boys hockey — Erik Forstner scores early in the third period to provide the game-winner as the Stillwater boys pull out a 3-2 nonconference hockey victory over Eastview. Jordan Zauner and Brett Weber also score a goal each for the Ponies, who are being coached by Pete Hamilton and Paul Benson while head coach Phil Housley is coaching the U.S. Team at the Junior World Championships in Sweden.

Girls hockey — Allison Schwab, Brynn Wollak, Callie Dahl and Kerri Graske each score a goal to help lift the Stillwater girls’ hockey team to a 4-0 victory over Hastings. Amanda Plumm finishes with 18 saves for the Ponies, who have won seven in a row after going winless in their first four games.

Nordic skiing — Freshman Jessie Diggins posts the fastest time in the freestyle event to boost Stillwater to the top of the standings at the Holiday Relays at Troll Hollow. Katie Walsh, Caitlin Olson and Laura Stalland join Diggins on the winning team. Maddy Wendt, Jackie Pribyl, Sara Cattanach and Gina Elmer lead the Ponies to a third-place showing in the classic race.

Gymnastics — Led by top all-around performers Caroline Hilpisch (37.85), Alyssa Fedor (37.575) and Kelsey Reinke (36.7), the Stillwater gymnastics team cruises to a 147.525-112.4 Suburban East Conference victory over Mounds View. Hilpisch breaks her own school record with a score of 9.7 in the vault.