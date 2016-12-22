SCPA: Beacons hand Lions first loss

Concordia Academy outscored St. Croix Preparatory Academy 28-23 in the second half to record a 57-53 nonconference girls’ basketball victory on Tuesday, Dec. 13 in Roseville.

Annika White scored 13 points and Meg Schulte added 11 as part of a balanced attack for the Lions (4-1), who suffered their first loss of the season.

Anika Neuman totaled 21 points to pace Concordia Academy, which outscored SCPA 15-5 at the free throw line.

Lions bounce back with victory

Jayton Metcalf poured in a game-high 18 points, but it wasn’t enough as the SCPA boys’ basketball team fell to Irondale 74-57 in a nonconference game on Friday, Dec. 9. Ryan Ylonen added 11 points and Matt Kaul finished with 10 for the Lions.

The SCPA boys bounced back with a 63-57 nonconference victory over St. Paul Washington on Tuesday.