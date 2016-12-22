Retired Oak-Land Junior High principal likely taking photos when he died; funeral is Dec. 28

The retired principal of Oak-Land Junior High was found dead of apparent exposure to freezing temperatures early Dec. 19 after he was reported missing from the Boutwells Landing senior housing facility in Oak Park Heights.

According to Cindy Ray, a spokesperson for Presbyterian Homes which owns Boutwells, Thomas LeCloux, 77, was found with his camera equipment and probably went out the afternoon of Dec. 18 “to capture that perfect light” on a cold, clear day.

She said LeCloux was free to come and go from his apartment as he pleased and frequently went out to take photos. Some of his work can be seen on his Facebook page, which is still active, she said.

“This is a man who lived his life very fully and very independently,” she said. “He happened to be a passionate photographer.”

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner has confirmed LeCloux’s identity, but an official determination of the cause of death was pending the result of toxicology tests.

Boutwells staff discovered LeCloux wasn’t in his apartment around 11 p.m. Dec. 18, when they arrived for scheduled services, police say. LeCloux’s absence raised concerns, and the staff initiated its missing resident protocol and notified the family, according to Boutwells campus administrator Wendy Kingbay.

Around 1:10 a.m., police were called and began searching the Boutwells facility and nearby areas with help from the Bayport Fire Department, surrounding police agencies and a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter. Around 3 a.m., LeCloux was found lying on a sidewalk north of the facility, about half a mile away.

Police found no evidence of foul play.

“The family and friends of Mr. LeCloux are in our thoughts and prayers today,” Kingbay said in a written statement Dec. 19. She also said Boutwells Landing “places a high priority on the security and well being of residents” and is “fully cooperating with authorities in their investigation.”

LeCloux began working in the Stillwater Area Public School District in 1972 as an assistant principal at the high school. He was principal of Oak-Land Junior High in Lake Elmo from 1986 to 2005.

Even after retirement, LeCloux stayed connected with the district, said Andy Fields, the current principal of Oak-Land. Even though he didn’t work with LeCloux before he retired, Fields considered LeCloux a mentor.

“Tom was somebody always wanting to stay connected and make a difference in the schools and in his community,” Fields said. “Tom was relentless in his pursuit of what was best for kids. He was visionary. … He wasn’t going to let anything stop him from providing the tools that students and staff needed to learn.”

According to Fields, there’s still a large contingent of teachers at Oak-Land who were hired by LeCloux, and reactions at the school to his death have been twofold.

“First there’s sadness in our Oak-Land family … because people loved Tom LeCloux,” Fields said. “The other part is just remembrance. He had such a big personality and such great passion that he brought to work, that everybody has a story about Tom LeCloux.”

Reactions on social media to his death have included tributes from former students, including Brenda Day who wrote on The Gazette’s Facebook page, “He helped me though high school, the home struggles, and getting me to graduate on time … If it wasn’t for him, I would have never made it.”

A visitation is scheduled 6-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at the Bradshaw Celebration of Life Center, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater. A funeral will follow at 7 p.m.

Contact Jonathan Young at [email protected]