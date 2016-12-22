Live Nativity Christmas Eve: Stillwater church event features real animals and cast for second year

Last year’s live Nativity at Trinity Lutheran Church in Stillwater featured an alpaca, two sheep and a bunny. (Submitted photo)

The sounds of bleating sheep and a braying alpaca will bring Christmas cheer in Stillwater 10-10:45 a.m. on Christmas Eve. Trinity Lutheran Church will host its second live Nativity, complete with real animals, on the lawn at the corner of Myrtle and Third streets.

Community members are welcome to come and go as they please, pet the animals and see living characters of the Nativity story. One of Trinity Lutheran’s youngest church members will play the baby Jesus.

“About a dozen of our church members volunteer to be a part of the live Nativity,” said Bob Eiselt, parish administrator at Trinity. “This is the second year we have done the live Nativity, and many people liked it when they came last year.”

The idea for the live nativity as a way to reach out to the community in a fun and non-threatening way, and as a prelude to the family-oriented Christmas Eve service at 11 a.m. Guests are welcome to stay for the service.

“It will be a fun service with a telling of the Christmas story and some song,” Eiselt said.

Members of the church who have volunteered to bring animals will be dressed as shepherds. Last year, there were a pair of sheep, an alpaca and a bunny.

The event is free and open to the public. Trinity Lutheran Church is at 115 N. Fourth St. For more information, call 651-439-7400.