Letter: De facto referendum on ISD 834 school closures

To the editor:

In a recent quote, Stillwater School Board Chair George Hoeppner stated that “the way school governance should work [is] at the ballot box.” Following the November school board election, we now have indisputable evidence that voters do not support closing three elementary schools. The new board must govern bearing this clear message in mind.

Since the citizens of the district were not given the opportunity to vote on the prospect of leaving students in the northern third of the district without an elementary school for miles, it is valid to view the election as a de facto referendum on the school closures. Until this issue is resolved, there is no other issue voters are voting on.

Results from the ballot box show conclusively that 62 percent of votes cast were for candidates who opposed the school closures.

The new board must represent all citizens of the district, in compliance with its Board Governance Policy BGP 6.0 on Community Engagement and Public Participation. This is the obligation of the entire new board, even though only three seats were up for election, with the majority of former members previously having voiced positions favoring closing the schools. With the new election data in hand, this is the opportunity for those previously leaning toward the school closures to re-evaluate their positions.

I have every confidence that there is a better way to both achieve equity and meet budgetary constraints.

The next step is for the board to act upon the results of the de facto referendum, by addressing the clear message sent by its constituency at the ballot box. The board must re-open the official discussion on the school closures, and explore alternate solutions to meet the needs of all students — as its top priority.

Tonya Weigel

Hugo