Column: When Christmas isn’t so merry

Janel Kuester

BY JANEL KUESTER

GUEST COLUMNIST

As I put up my Christmas tree this year, I noticed something different. I usually feel nostalgic and happy to lovingly touch each ornament I place upon the branches of my tree.

When I gingerly unwrap the large snowflake Styrofoam balls with beads on long pins, I remember sitting and watching my mother put them together with her belly protruding because my little sister was growing inside of her.

When I find the small box with the ornaments that Grandma Eunice crocheted and then starched to make them stiff, I remember my amazement at her patience with such fine work she could do with the tiniest of crochet hooks.

When I pull out the ornaments I bought on my vacation trips, memories flood over me.

All of these ornaments have a story — a memory — to share. Usually, decorating the tree is a merry moment, but not this year.

Why not? A lot has transpired in the last few months of my life. Most of it revolves around death. Actually, since the beginning of September, my life has experienced 16 deaths. Sure, some of these were connected to my role as a pastor at St. Paul Lutheran Church, but those deaths are not any easier. As a pastor, you love the people you serve, and you are not immune to feeling the loss to your faith community and to yourself. As a pastor, I am invited into “holy moments” in people’s lives, and some of the most holy to me are around when I am given the privilege to share the promises of eternal life and to gingerly unwrap the hope that comes with those promises. Yet this year, I find I personally have been the one who needed to hear those words from others.

At the end of September, my best friend, my almost 50-year-old aunt, lost her courageous two-year battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer. This year everything is not the same as it was before. It will never be the same again in many ways. Sometimes, Christmas does not feel very merry.

I know I’m not the only one struggling with this Christmas not feeling very merry. Others are experiencing their first Christmas without their loved ones too. Others are separated by distance or estranged relationships with their loved ones. Others are fighting their own battles of cancer, addiction, depression … the list goes on.

I guess this year, along with others, I will simply have to admit that my swelling of heart, my dehydration of soul, my tears of love shed are all signs of inordinate grief. I know that once again I will feel that merry sense of Christmas as I know that God’s promises are for me and for you.

As we await for the Advent of the Christ child’s birth, I invite you no matter how you feel — filled with sadness or filled with merriment — to worship together this season. St. Paul Lutheran offers three candlelight and holy communion services on Christmas Eve, at 3, 5 and 10 p.m.

In the meantime, know that our church and many others are open to you … Mary’s belly is protruding with the baby Jesus … come and hear the story again!

Janel Kuester is pastor of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Stillwater.