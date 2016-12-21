Nordic skiing: Stillwater boys, girls open season with victories

LAKE ELMO — Despite frigid conditions, the Stillwater boys’ and girls’ Nordic ski teams were eager to participate in their first race in a nonconference triangular on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at the Lake Elmo Park Reserve.

“As always, it’s a relief to have the first meet of the year behind us,” Ponies co-head coach Kris Hansen said. “Frantic is a good word to describe today’s race — first race of the year, very hard packed snow, lots of wind. Coaches and athletes alike, we were all just scrambling a little bit to remember where to find our racing groove.

“We are thrilled to finally have snow to ski on so no one complained about the conditions. There’s not quite enough snow for a classic track so the athletes had to put a fair bit of effort and energy into keeping their skis headed in a straight line. But, that’s what racing in Minnesota is about, so kudos to the athletes that could deal with the conditions and race well.”

The Stillwater boys delivered an impressive performance while sweeping the top 16 spots. The Ponies easily outdistanced runner-up Mounds Park Academy 490-399 while Henry Sibley followed in third with 364 points.

Shad Kraftson finished the 5-kilometer race in 16:33, finishing 25 seconds in front of teammate Josh Albrecht (16:58). Stillwater’s Noah Kneeskern (17:43), Nolan Noer (17:56) and Ian Ruh (18:01) completed the top five. Brian Olson (18:04) and Caden Albrecht (18:12) finished sixth and seventh for the Ponies.

“The hard work that was done by the team in the off season was evident in the strength and improvement of many of the skiers,” Ponies co-head coach Torry Kraftson said. “On a classic course with gentle terrain, upper body strength is particularly important. We have focused much of our early season training on building our upper body strength.

“Shad Kraftson and Josh Albrecht both looked strong and smooth in their striding despite the uneven track. Noah Kneeskern and Nolan Noer relied heavily on the strength of their double poling. Ian Ruh and Brian Olson have both increased their off season training and have moved up significantly in our roster. Caden Albrecht rounded out our top seven today and he has shown that he can now compete effectively even on a course that utilizes a lot of double pole technique.”

Boys team standings

1. Stillwater 490; 2. Mounds Park Academy 399; 3. Henry Sibley 364.

Stillwater results (top 20)

1. Shad Kraftson 16:33; 2. Josh Albrecht 16:58; 3. Noah Kneeskern 17:43; 4. Nolan Noer 17:56; 5. Ian Ruh 18:01; 6. Brian Olson 18:04; 7. Caden Albrecht 18:12; 8. Carl Bohacek 18:21; 9. Grant Hietpas 18:23; 10. Ben Wicklund 18:56; 11. Colin Gray 19:01; 12. Evan Dybvig 19:11; 13. Tom Meyer 19:25; 14. Eli Roll 19:26; 15. Lars Dewall 19:31; 16. Jack DeGonda 20:20.

Girls sweep top four spots

The Stillwater girls were also impressive while posting a 489-453 victory over Henry Sibley. Mounds Park Academy followed in third with 435 points.

Siri Bohacek set the pace for Stillwater with a winning time of 18:59 while Rana Kraftson followed in second at 19:15. Libby Tuttle (19:20) and Hannah Beech (20:15) placed third and fourth for the Ponies.

“Siri, Rana, Libby and Hannah Beech really did a great job leading the team today,” Hansen said. “They pushed each other and in so doing, every one of them raced better. We are very lucky to have several strong skiers, any one of whom can lead an interval set or set the pace for a race. These girls are so much stronger as a team than any one of them would be alone. I think they appreciate how lucky they are.”

Greta Peterson (21:14), Emma Albrecht (21:20) and Sydney Peterson (21:36) finished sixth through eighth to complete the scoring for Stillwater, which placed 14 skiers in the top 20.

“Despite the scrambling, I was also pleased to see some of our newer skiers move up,” Hansen said. “Emma is new to the team and Sydney has never scored in a varsity race before so it’s great to see that development. We’ve got several skiers right behind them and, again, it helps so much to have a group of people that can work together in practices and races. I’m excited to see how this team develops this season.

“Many of our athletes got on snow for the first time this year just a couple of days ago. Given that, it was great to have almost the whole team race. I think a day like today really pulls us together as a team and gets us all focused on winning races rather than just enduring practices.”

Girls team standings

1. Stillwater 489; 2. Henry Sibley 453; 3. Mounds Park Academy 435.

Stillwater results (top 20)

1. Siri Bohacek 18:59; 2. Rana Kraftson 19:15; 3. Libby Tuttle 19:20; 4. Hannah Beech 20:15; 6. Greta Peterson 21:14; 7. Emma Albrecht 21:20; 8. Sydney Peterson 21:36; 10. Hannah Brown 22:07; 11. Sintra Nichols 22:26; 13. Liv Meyers 22:43; 15. Meade Acers 23:37; 16. Lily Mayek 24:10; 18. Bethany Olson 24:33; 20. Emily Tibbetts 25:10.

