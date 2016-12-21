Beloved Wife, Mother and Grandmother

Mary Felicia Pritchard, 81, died peacefully at home in Otsego, Minnesota on December 19, 2016 surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 28th at 11 a.m., in St. Michael’s Catholic Church (Stillwater). Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Internment will follow service directly at St. Michael’s Cemetery (Bayport). It was Mary’s wish to hostess a luncheon at the church so her family and friends could celebrate her life with happy memories and in appreciation of hers with you.

Surviving her are her husband of 31 years, Earl Pritchard; daughters Felicia Migneault-De La Rosa, Julie Pritchard-Dufner (William); son Brian Pritchard (Joyce); grandson Nicholas Migneault; sister-in-law Marlys LeClaire; nieces and nephews; her very special cousin Jaqueline O’Brian of Bayport; and many other beloved cousins and friends.

Mary was born to Russell “Ange” and Albina Mariana LeClaire on April 5, 1935. Both parents were born in Bayport, so her roots are long in Bayport and Stillwater. Growing up, the family was active in service to St. Michael’s Church and Rectory. She worked for the Lowell Inn before graduating from Stillwater Senior High in 1953. She started her secretarial career in the Warden’s Office, Stillwater Prison, and retired from The Carlson Company in 2001. Mary worked, but her focus and priority was always her family.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her brother David “Manning” LeClaire, her very special Aunt Cecelia Magnuson, and many, many other family members.