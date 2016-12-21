Faust is senior VP at First State Bank & Trust

First State Bank and Trust has announced Scott W. Faust has joined the bank’s senior leadership team as senior vice president/chief lending officer.

Faust has more than 25 years of experience in the financial services industry. Prior to joining First State Bank and Trust, Faust was regional president at MidWestOne, formerly known as Central Bank (Stillwater).

Founded in 1914, First State Bank and Trust is headquartered in Bayport and has a network of branches throughout the St. Croix River Valley.