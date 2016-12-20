James D. Mason

James Mason, age 67, of Stillwater, passed away unexpectedly at his home on December 17, 2016.

Preceded in death by parents, Josephine and Richard Mason.

Survived by sister, Gail (Brad) Currier; nephew, Joe (Susan) Currier; nieces, Beth Currier and Becky (Shawn) Hoffman; many great-nieces and nephews; significant other, Judie McGraw; and step-daughter, Melissa (Ron) Barett.

Jim was a Harley enthusiast and enjoyed spending time on his boat on the St. Croix River. He was Owner/CEO of Carpet Mart and also worked in Web Design for businesses.

Service Tuesday, December 27, 2016, 1 p.m. at Bradshaw Celebration of Life Center, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater. Interment Fairview Cemetery. Visitation one hour prior to the service.

