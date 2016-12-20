Column: Blame it on the elf

Marny Stebbins (Photo courtesy of Shelly Kryzer Photography)

Our elf of the shelf is trashed. Not in the Aunt Kitty (after five eggnogs) kind of way, but rather, quite literally, he looks like he has recently climbed out of the kitchen garbage can. Resembling my 12-year-old son after a few unattended hours at home, evidence of our elf’s mischievous behavior is mapped out upon his red felt suit in a series of curious stains and dribbles.

He is a true Christmas wonder, gloriously happy with sprinkles in his hair and a strange chocolate stain down the back of his pants, not unlike elements of our 2010 Christmas card. Or that one time I tripped in the baking aisle at Cub. Or that one night in Vegas … or so I hear.

The concept behind the elf on the shelf is to encourage children to exhibit good behavior during the Christmas season. The Elf, who “mysteriously” moves about the house, is Santa’s spy, returning to the North Pole every night to share his report with Santa Claus. He is an instrument of magic, a prop parents can use to inspire Christmas wonder and awe.

Of course, he is also a felt puppet with opposable limbs and a somewhat-disturbing smirk upon his face. So left to the judgement of exhausted parents all over the world, the elf on the shelf is having a lot of late-night fun.

Perhaps, too much fun.

If human, our elf would be incarcerated.

He toilet-papered the church steeple in the Christmas Village. With a smirk on his face.

He relieved himself into the orange juice container in the refrigerator. With a smirk on his face.

He took a swim in a tub of green Jell-O. With scantily-clad Barbie. With a smirk on his face.

He blindfolded Curious George and extorted ransom from the Man in the Yellow Hat. With a smirk on his face.

He gave “Poppy” the troll, an embarrassingly long swirlie in the Barbie Dream house. With a smirk on his face.

He kicked the wise man off the camel and stole the myrrh. With a smirk on his face.

But, perhaps my personal favorite, he nibbled all the frosted heads off the Santa cookies. With a smirk on his face. (My husband used his best Anthony Hopkins voice directing this scene.)

Forget about the kids’ behavior — Santa’s spy has a lot of explaining to do. Admittedly, we might too.

But, after surviving a day of long check-out lanes, exploding sprinkle jars and dog-chewed secret Santa gifts, the elf on the shelf has been a guilty pleasure. Perhaps our holiday frustrations are surfacing through this small stuffed toy’s complete disregard for social norms or even … laws, but if his escapades relieve some of the pressure to make Christmas perfect, then I say give him a permanent marker and a white tablecloth. (But keep the matches hidden.)

Shady as it may be, the elf has spurred new Christmas stories and heaps of squealing laughter. And I consider this our best behavior.

Marny Stebbins lives in Stillwater with her husband and four children. She is a staunch believer in early bedtimes, caffeine enhancement and humor therapy.