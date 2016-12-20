Boys swimming and diving: Ponies win five events at SEC Relays

Freshman Holden Hammerlund swims the anchor leg for Stillwater’s B team in the 4×100 IM relay at the season-opening Suburban East Conference Relays on Thursday, Dec. 8 at Stillwater Junior High School. The Ponies finished first and third in the event. (Gazette staff photos by Stuart Groskreutz)

The Stillwater boys’ swimming and diving team hosted five teams for the Suburban East Conference Relays to kick off the start of its season on Thursday, Dec. 8 at Stillwater Junior High School. Team scores were not tabulated, but the Ponies set two meet records and won five of nine events.

“It was just fun to see the kids compete. That’s always a good sign,” Ponies coach Brian Luke said. “You can only see so much at practice, you have to see them in a meet and see where the new kids are. I thought the new ones stepped up pretty good.”

Stillwater seniors Ethan Auleciems, Sam Payne and Drew Hammerlund joined junior Jon Busse to set a meet record in the 4×100 IM relay with a winning time of 3:46.01, which was more than four seconds faster than the previous mark of 3:50.37 held by East Ridge since 2013. The Ponies more than 30 seconds ahead of the runner-up team from Mounds View (4:16.65).

Busse also joined seniors Tyler Banks, Payne and Sam Larson to win the 200 butterfly relay in a record time of 1:37.84. The time was six seconds ahead of second-place Mounds View (1:43.83) and about 1.5 seconds faster than the record set by East Ridge (1:39.37) in 2011.

Stillwater also won the 800 freestyle relay with Hammerlund, Aidan Bloomquist, Johann Noer and Robert Niemann finishing in 7:41.27. Busse, Ben Schlegel, Banks and Larson also prevailed in the 200 backstroke relay with a time of 1:43.54.

Brothers Ethan, Grant and Zach Auleciems also joined forces with Jonathan Eisenbrandt to win the 200 breatsroke relay in a time of 2:01.47, just ahead of runner-up Mounds View (2:01.89).

The Ponies added second-place finishes in the 400 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay.

“A few of the middle kids looked pretty good,” Luke said. “Jack Batterton in the fly, Grant Auleciems and Eisenbrandt in the breast, a few kids that were in the middle last year that we need to step up, so I was glad to see that. The returning varsity kids did pretty good, too, for the first meet.”