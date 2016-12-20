Boys basketball: Second-half surge lifts Rogers over Ponies

ROGERS — A promising first half for Stillwater was erased quickly as Rogers used an 18-0 run to take control on the way to an 86-63 nonconference boys’ basketball victory on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

The Ponies trailed by just three points at halftime, but finally succumbed to Rogers’ full-court pressure and senior guard Matt Carik, who sank four 3-pointers and led the Royals with 21 points.

Stillwater turned the ball over on six straight possessions, and seven of eight, as the Royals (3-1) turned those miscues into points while pulling away after halftime.

“We handled it well for the majority of the game, except for that three minutes,” Ponies coach Brady Hannigan said. “We had opportunities. We went through a two- or three-minute stretch where we couldn’t get the ball across half court because of their pressure and then went on an 18-0 run.”

Manny Jingco supplied a game-high 27 points for the Ponies (0-3), but they were unable to overcome that rough spell. Jingco connected on 10 of 16 shots on the night, including 4 of 6 from long range. Josh Lorenson added 15 points for Stillwater while Joe Haggard finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.

Hannigan said his largely inexperienced team is making progress, but the team is looking for more as it opens Suburban East Conference play Roseville on Friday, Dec. 16.

“You never really want to take moral victories, but we have slowly put more of a game together game by game. We had six minutes against Fridley, half a game against St. Francis and about three quarters against Rogers, but we’ve yet to put a full game together. Hopefully it’s a sign we’re improving and going in the right direction.”

Stillwater 31 32 — 63

Rogers 34 52 — 86

Stillwater (pts): Lucas Braun 7, Fisher Jakupciak 2, Josh Lorenson 15, Joe Haggard 10, Nate Shikenjanski 2 and Manny Jingco 27.

Rogers: Trevor Brenning 4, Brandon Vazquez 6, Matt Carik 21, Mitch Spilles 15, Tanner Palm 5, Brevan Watson 2, Nick Camarote 8, Jordan Belka 19, Collin Franz 3 and Hunter Stull 3.

3-pointers: St (7): Braun, Lorenson 2 and Jingco 4; Rog (11): Carik 4, Spilles, Palm, Belka 2, Camarote 2 and Stull.

Free throws: St, 9-17; Rog, 11-15.

Fouls: St, 12; Rog, 19.

Fouled out: None.

St. Francis 61, Stillwater 52

At Oak Park Heights, Ryan Svihel scored 16 points to pace a balanced attack as St. Francis upended Stillwater 61-52 in a nonconference boys’ basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 8 at Stillwater Area High School.

The Saints (2-1) built a three-point halftime lead and Stillwater was never able to mount a serious charge in the second half. Manny Jingco tossed in 12 points to lead the Ponies, who were also outscored 22-13 at the free throw line.

“There was no flow to the game,” Ponies coach Brady Hannigan said. “There were no huge stretches we were doing well or poorly, the game just went along. They never pulled away, but we never made it a fight.”

Nate Skikenjanski added six points and a team-high eight rebounds for the Ponies.

Blake Huebner added 15 points and 6-foot-5 freshman Wyatt Schroeder added 12 for the Saints (2-1).

“He’s a tough, athletic player and he put a lot of pressure on in the paint,” Hannigan said of Schroeder.

St. Francis 30 31 — 61

Stillwater 27 25 — 52

St. Francis (pts): Wyatt Schroeder 12, Genuine Matthews 3, Parker Marshall 9, Luc Almendinger 6, Blake Huebner 15 and Ryan Svihel 16.

Stillwater: Lucas Braun 6, Josh Lorenson 5, Fisher Jakupciak 8, Joe Haggard 4, Nate Shikenjanski 6, Manny Jingco 12, Evan Parker 5 and Devontae Hatcher 6.

3-pointers: SF (0): ; St (7): Braun 2, Lorenson, Jakupciak 2, Jingco and Parker.

Free throws: SF, 22-28; St, 13-15.

Fouls: SF, 19; St, 15.

Fouled out: None.