Former Oak-Land principal reported dead after going missing from Boutwells Landing

Oak Park Heights police say a 77-year-old man was found dead near a shopping area around 3 a.m. Dec. 19 after he went missing from the senior housing facility Boutwells Landing.

Although police haven’t released the man’s identity, a statement from Boutwells Landing identified him as Thomas LeCloux, a retired principal of Oak-Land Junior High in Lake Elmo.

Boutwells staff discovered LeCloux wasn’t in his apartment around 11 p.m., when they arrived for scheduled services, police say. Although he was free to come and go as he pleased, LeCloux’s absence raised concerns, and the staff initiated its missing resident protocol and notified the family, according to Boutwells campus administrator Wendy Kingbay.

Around 1:10 a.m., police were called and began searching the Boutwells facility and nearby areas with help from the Bayport Fire Department, surrounding police agencies and a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter. Around 3 a.m., the man was found lying dead on a sidewalk about half a mile north of the facility.

Police found no evidence of foul play.

“The family and friends of Mr. LeCloux are in our thoughts and prayers today,” Kingbay said in a written statement. She also said Boutwells Landing “places a high priority on the security and well being of residents” and is “fully cooperating with authorities in their investigation.”